System1 to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that the Company will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference on January 9-11, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET, and will also be available for meetings during the conference. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available the following day on System1’s Investor Relations site.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your ICR representative.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

Contacts

Investors
Brett Milotte, ICR

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

