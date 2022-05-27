Home Business Wire System1 to Participate in BofA Securities Global Technology Conference
Business Wire

System1 to Participate in BofA Securities Global Technology Conference

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced that the Company will be participating in the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference to be held at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, San Francisco, CA on June 7, 2022.

Michael Blend, System1’s Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, will participate in a panel discussion titled Adtech in a Post-IDFA World at 2:20pm PT on June 7, 2022. The panel will be moderated by Nathaniel Schindler, Director of Equity Research, BofA Securities. For more information please contact your BofA Securities representative.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

Contacts

Investors
Brett Milotte, ICR

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com
332-242-4344

Articoli correlati

Metaverse Public Relations Inc. Launches

Business Wire Business Wire -
PR Agency Specializing Exclusively on Everything Metaverse Opens Its Doors; Mints World’s First-Ever NFT Press Release MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new, highly...
Continua a leggere

Nexstar Media Inc. Names Three Veteran Broadcasters as Vice President and General Manager of Media Operations in Salt Lake City, Buffalo, Green Bay and...

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Analog Devices to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Vincent Roche,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Metaverse Public Relations Inc. Launches

Business Wire