SYSPRO USA Launches Integrated eCommerce Solution to Better Enable Manufacturers to Sell Online

SYSPRO Online Business Pack includes solutions from Avalara and Nomad to provide a complete eCommerce solution for OEMs

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DX—SYSPRO, a leading global provider of ERP software, today announced the immediate availability of the SYSPRO Online Business Pack, a complete eCommerce solution for manufacturers. The Online Business Pack integrates effortlessly with SYSPRO ERP, providing manufacturers with a solution for selling directly to businesses and consumers online.

During the pandemic, 60% of businesses were impacted by supply chain disruptions, according to a December 2020 survey conducted by SYSPRO. In the months that have passed, those organizations that were impacted by supply chain disruptions started to understand the need to shift their operations and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Almost 70% of businesses explored digital initiatives such as eCommerce so they could continue to trade effectively during the pandemic and even today manufacturers are looking to shorten the supply chain by selling directly to the end-user, whether that is a consumer or business customer.

The SYSPRO Online Business Pack includes integrated solutions from SYSPRO and its Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partners, including:

Avalara: Cloud -based tax compliance automation solutions

-based tax compliance automation solutions Nomad: A universal, cost-effective, mobile-ready, content and catalog management web solution capable of B2B and B2C transactions

Payment Solutions for SYSPRO: Payment processing services to merchants throughout the United States with support for all major credit, debit cards, gift cards, ACH transactions, EBT, and check verification services

“Increasingly, manufacturers have started adopting new digital selling models, resulting in the accelerated adoption of eCommerce,” said Scott Hebert, Chief Sales Officer and Interim CEO, SYSPRO USA. “The SYSPRO Online Business Pack provides SYSPRO ERP customers with a pre-integrated solution to sell online, keeping sales, inventory, and other critical information in a single source of truth for the enterprise. By integrating a customer touchpoint directly into the SYSPRO ERP system, manufacturers can essentially expand the supply chain outside of their business and adapt their business model to remain resilient.”

For more information on the SYSPRO Online Business Pack, please visit https://us.syspro.com/2021/isv-bundle.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists has continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents, SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

Contacts

Erin Schlee



Marketing Communications Manager



SYSPRO – United States



714-437-1000



Erin.Schlee@us.syspro.com