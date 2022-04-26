SYSPRO Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best ERP Solution Category

SYSPRO ERP Software Earns Nod from Industry Leaders

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERP—SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that the company’s ERP platform, SYSPRO ERP Software, was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best ERP Solution category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.





SYSPRO ERP Software is designed to enable manufacturers and distributors to digitalize their businesses, streamline their supply chains, and provide greater control and visibility, all while simplifying and personalizing the experience. The platform is built for integration, future-proofing it to protect manufacturers’ investment, with 160 modules that enable IoT management, AI, machine learning and much more.

SYSPRO also makes it easy to integrate with solutions from independent software vendors, including SYSPRO’s network of ISV partners. Finally, SYSPRO is a highly scalable solution that can grow with a customer’s business, providing actionable insights that enable companies to make data-based decisions. Since it’s specifically designed for manufacturing and distribution, organizations can deploy quickly and start seeing ROI within months, not years.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. SYSPRO was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the SIIA CODiE judges as a finalist in the Best ERP Solution category,” said Scott Hebert, CEO, SYSPRO USA. “Our commitment to manufacturing and distribution companies is reflected in our ERP platform, which has been purpose built to meet their unique needs and serve as the foundation for their digital transformation.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

Contacts

Erin Schlee



Manager, Customer Marketing and Communications



SYSPRO – United States



(714) 437-1000



erin.schlee@syspro.com