Sysdig Named 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security

The award highlights the company’s leadership and strength in CSPM

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sysdig, the leader in cloud security powered by runtime insights, today announced that it has been named Google Cloud’s 2024 Technology Partner of the Year for Security in Configuration, Vulnerability Management, and GRC. This award recognizes Sysdig for its continued innovation, collaboration, and dedication to customer success.





“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce Sysdig as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

Today, companies face a security landscape defined by dynamic environments, ephemeral workloads, and evolving threats. By winning a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year award, Sysdig is recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem. Sysdig enables customers to uncover hidden attack paths and prioritize the most urgent active cloud risk in their environments. Organizations can stop attacks in real time and instantly detect changes in risk with the power of runtime insights, which is built on open source Falco and recently achieved graduation within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

“I want to immediately know when someone’s in my environment – not 15 minutes or several hours later,” said Jordan Bodily, a Senior Infrastructure Security Engineer at BigCommerce. “With Sysdig, we can identify and address potential threats in real time.”

Additionally, Sysdig helps Google Cloud customers protect their entire ecosystem, boasting extensibility to Google VMs, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Anthos, Google Cloud Run/Build, Google Cloud Registries, Google COS, and Google Cloud Artifact Registries. Sysdig also seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud security products, such as Google Security Command Center and Google Chronicle, so that all security data can be enriched and leveraged natively.

Leading the Way in Partnership and Product

For Sysdig, the 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year award win comes on the heels of the company’s No. 1 rating for cloud security posture management (CSPM) in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report. These accolades emphasize Sysdig’s continued dedication to its partners and customers, as well as to its goal to provide comprehensive visibility and robust security measures across cloud-native environments and the software development life cycle.

“Partner awards and industry recognition, like being named a 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security, underscore our commitment to delivering a cutting-edge cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that empowers customers with runtime insights for cloud security,” said Phil Williams, SVP of Corporate Development at Sysdig. “Together with Google Cloud, we provide a holistic view of cloud risks and help simplify compliance so customers can confidently navigate the complexity of cloud-based applications and stay ahead of emerging threats.”

