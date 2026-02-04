Synthpop Raises $15 Million Series A to Scale AI That Makes Healthcare More Human

Funding will accelerate automation of administrative workflows across the entire patient journey using multi-agent AI, helping providers focus on patient care

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synthpop, Inc., a healthcare AI company building agentic automation to eliminate administrative bottlenecks in payer, provider, and patient operations, announced today a $15 million Series A, bringing the company’s total funding to $23 million. The round was led by Ansa Capital, with Marco DeMeireles, Co‑Founder & Managing Partner at Ansa, joining Synthpop’s Board of Directors. Defy.vc and Peterson Ventures participated in the round, alongside Storm Ventures and strategic investor Bruce Broussard.

Synthpop unifies document intelligence, payer-aware reasoning, and conversational voice agents into one coordinated system that automates up to 80% of healthcare business processes. These agents integrate directly with EHR, billing, and e-prescribe platforms, and customers use it to handle workflows that range from referrals, prior authorizations, eligibility checks, claims follow-ups, to patient access and more – reducing denials, saving costs, speeding up patient care, and lightening the overall administrative burden. Over the past year, Synthpop has demonstrated significant traction, processing over 2 million patients and now integrating with 8 major EHR systems.

"Point solutions can't fix operational bottlenecks," said Elad Ferber, CEO of Synthpop. "Providers need a unified system that understands insurance requirements, handles phone calls naturally, and works seamlessly with their existing software. This funding helps us expand our coverage and deepen integrations so providers can scale their operations and expand access to care.”

Some of the nation’s largest organizations across DME, Fertility, Diagnostics, and more have already seen substantial benefits by adopting Synthpop. Workflows that historically took 40 minutes are now processed in <1 minute at a 5x lower cost than traditional human labor spend, while maintaining complete compliance and transparency.

“Healthcare organizations have long been constrained by highly manual workflows and human capital bottlenecks. AI-native solutions like Synthpop are the only way for them to fulfill rising demand and increased patient expectations,” said Marco DeMeireles, Co‑Founder & Managing Partner at Ansa. “The early value delivered to customers has been extremely compelling; I’m thrilled to join the Board and partner with Elad and the Synthpop team.”

The funding news comes shortly after the airt team – led by Davor Runje and Hajdi Cenan – joined Synthpop to accelerate its AI workflow capabilities. Davor and Hajdi built FastStream and FastAgency, and made major contributions to AutoGen, Microsoft’s open-source framework for building agentic AI applications. Synthpop will use this round of funding to continue expanding the team, deepen their product capabilities, and further expand into additional healthcare verticals

“Synthpop stood out to us for its ability to automate complex, real-world healthcare workflows with speed, accuracy, and compliance,” said Medha Agarwal, General Partner at Defy.vc. “We’ve been impressed by their progress as investors, and we’re excited to double down. Their multi-agent platform delivers immediate, measurable value for providers, dramatically reducing time, cost, and friction across the patient journey. With strong customer adoption and a world-class technical team, we believe Synthpop is building critical infrastructure for a more efficient, human-centered healthcare system, and we’re excited to support a mission that ultimately helps speed up and improve access to care for patients.”

To get in touch with the Synthpop team, reach out at https://www.synthpop.ai/contact-us.

About Synthpop

Synthpop is an API‑first, multi‑agent system for healthcare operations. By combining document intelligence, payer‑aware reasoning, conversational voice agents, and an orchestration layer, Synthpop eliminates administrative friction across referrals, prior authorizations, eligibility, documentation, and claims.

Founded in 2023 by Elad Ferber (CEO) and Jan Jannink, PhD (CTO), the company brings together healthcare entrepreneurship and deep AI infrastructure expertise. Elad previously co-founded Spry Health and led it through acquisition by ZOLL Itamar. Jan co-founded imeem and VoiceBase, and teaches AI and scalable systems at Stanford.

Synthpop is SOC 2‑audited and fully HIPAA compliant. Learn more at synthpop.ai.

About Ansa Capital

Ansa is a venture capital firm founded by Marco DeMeireles and Allan Jean-Baptiste focused on creating a new model for founders: equal, aligned, and relentless. Backed by leading US institutions, we leverage our experience as early partners to companies like CrowdStrike, Coinbase, Zscaler, and Peloton to support our operators’ evolution into category definers. Our commitment goes beyond capital — our network of advisors aids our visionary founders in operational scaling, and our Revenue Council of experienced go-to-market leaders share in our mission to equip the teams we back with indispensable tools that accelerate their path to market leadership. To learn more about Ansa, visit: https://ansa.co.

About Defy

Founded in 2016, defy.vc is a Silicon Valley based early stage venture capital firm. Defy was founded to invest in entrepreneurs and companies looking to solve complex problems. Defy's focus is to help early stage companies mature and scale into companies ready for growth capital. The firm's team has more than 50 years of venture experience, successful entrepreneurial and operating backgrounds, and actively helps founders grow companies from inception through exit. Connect with defy.vc at https://defy.vc/ and @defyvc.

About Peterson Ventures

Peterson Ventures is a founder-first pre-Series A venture fund that invests across SaaS and Digital Commerce including e-commerce, fintech, and healthtech. Peterson Ventures is the ten-year-old venture arm of the Peterson Partners platform, an independent investment management firm founded by Joel Peterson with over $1.8B AUM. Peterson Ventures is run by Managing Director Ben Capell and General Partner Ilana Stern.

About Storm Ventures

Storm Ventures is an early-stage B2B focused venture firm. With over 23 years of experience and 200+ investments, Storm has successfully worked with many founders across the globe in navigating the journey from inception to $100 million in ARR.

Media

Hajdi Cenan

hajdi@synthpop.ai