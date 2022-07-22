Synthica Energy Announces Development of New Food Waste Powered Renewable Natural Gas Facility in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synthica Energy, LLC today announced the development of a new anaerobic digestion facility in northeast San Antonio, TX. The facility will focus on converting organic byproducts from food and beverage producers into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).

Synthica’s facility is being developed at an industrial site located along IH 35 to ensure easy access to manufacturers in the region along with rail access. The project is expected to be completed in late 2024 and will produce approximately 250,000 MMBTU of carbon negative RNG per year, and process 200,000 tons per year of food waste that otherwise ends up in landfills and emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

“San Antonio, as a major food production hub in Texas, makes perfect sense as a location for our food waste focused renewable natural gas facilities,” said Sam Schutte, Synthica Energy CEO. “Upwards of 30% of the materials currently going into local landfills has an energy potential that is currently wasted – and using our Urban Friendly Digestion model, we can process that material safely and cleanly into an untapped energy source. We are pleased to join the San Antonio manufacturing community in its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in the coming years.”

“We’re proud to welcome Synthica and the 50 new jobs they plan to add to support their new facility in San Antonio. Synthica is making a smart investment here in our region where they can work in partnership with our robust food and beverage manufacturing cluster to turn waste into energy,” said Tom Long, Managing Director at greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership.

The facility, along with a recently announced facility in Houston, TX, will be the largest AD facilities of their kind in the state, and are part of Synthica’s aggressive expansion plan to scale their model to target markets in the next five years. Engineering and Design for the facility is being performed by RETTEW, a leading anaerobic digestion engineering consultant based in Lancaster, PA.

About Synthica Energy

Synthica Energy is an anaerobic digestion and renewable natural gas (RNG) development company focused on the creation of organics-to-energy facilities in underserved markets. The company is currently developing the largest food waste to energy facility in the State of Ohio, based in the Cincinnati region, as well as facilities in Houston, TX and Lebanon Junction, KY. To learn more, visit https://synthica.com.

Contacts

Valerie McDonough



513-268-6688



Email: info@synthica.com