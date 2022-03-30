Home Business Wire SynSaber Co-Founder and CTO Ron Fabela to Present at S4x22 Conference
SynSaber Co-Founder and CTO Ron Fabela to Present at S4x22 Conference

Industrial Security Leader to Address Myths Surrounding OT/ICS Security and How to Overcome Them

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CISOSynSaber, an industrial asset and network monitoring company, today announced that co-founder, chief technology officer (CTO), and long-time industrial security expert Ron Fabela will be speaking on the main stage at S4x22, an operational technology/industrial control systems (OT/ICS) security conference taking place in Miami, FL April 19-21, 2022.

Fabela’s session titled, “Slaying Mythical Creatures: Top Mindset Changes to Create the Future”, will identify and discuss advanced myths that hinder progress in ICS security even as they are perpetuated by professionals within the ICS security community. In addition to identifying the myths, Fabela will also cover the origin and propagation of each myth, why the industry needs to move past them, and what the future should hold as the industry moves beyond the myths.

WHAT: Speaker session, “Slaying ICS Mythical Creatures: Top Mindset Changes to Create the Future”

WHO: Ron Fabela, SynSaber co-founder and CTO

WHERE: The Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

WHEN: Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 at 3:00 pm EDT

DETAILS: https://synsaber.com/news-and-events/s4x22/

SynSaber is a Featured Sponsor at this year’s event. The company will also be co-sponsoring the Women in ICS Security networking event being held on Monday, April 18th and the Craft Beer Bash closing event scheduled for Thursday, April 21st.

SynSaber founders will also be on hand at the event to discuss and demonstrate the company’s recently announced 1.0 product release. To schedule a meeting or to arrange a product demonstration at S4x22, visit https://synsaber.com/news-and-events/s4x22/.

In addition to its participation at S4x22, SynSaber will also be participating at RSA in San Francisco, CA (June 6th – 9th) as an Early Stage Expo exhibitor, located at Booth ESE #17/Moscone South Level.

About SynSaber

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com or contact us directly at info@synsaber.com.

