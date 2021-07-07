Synoptek Acquires Juxto to Enhance Real-Time Communication Capabilities

Leading Managed Service Provider and Global Systems Integrator Announces the Acquisition of Juxto to Enhance Real-Time Communication Capabilities for Customers Across Industries

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synoptek, a leader in the global IT consulting field, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Juxto’s direct real-time-communications (RTC) business. Juxto’s experience in providing next-generation customized real-time communication (RTC) solutions for businesses of any size has been key to enabling the creation of Synoptek’s RTC practice as part of the company’s Workforce Productivity offering.

The combination of Synoptek’s global presence as an IT integrator and Juxto’s North American Carrier-Grade network purpose built for the delivery of Teams Voice offers a voice communication solution that meets and exceeds the needs of the most demanding customers. Juxto’s scalable, flexible and reliable cloud-engineered communication systems provide the service levels demanded by complex enterprise environments, ultimately enabling Synoptek to expand the scope of its RTC offering. Through its acquisition, Synoptek strengthens its position in real-time communication.

“RTC services have been expanding at a rapid pace and we expect the acquisition of Juxto to deliver tremendous value for Synoptek and its customers,” said John Frazier, COO of Synoptek. “Upon the formal launch of Synoptek’s RTC practice, we will assume responsibility for all existing Juxto direct customer agreements. Branding, services and support for these customers will be provided by the newly formed Synoptek RTC team which will be comprised of a blend of resources from Synoptek and Juxto.”

“Synoptek’s real-time communication services are designed to meet all enterprise voice and calling requirements,” said Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek. “Our systems are developed to enable customers to maintain communication in the face of power outages, internet interruption or hardware failures. Traditional phone systems do not offer the quality and reliability of our RTC solutions which feature built-in business continuity plans. With Synoptek RTC, businesses will enjoy improved performance, enhanced functionality and a lower total cost of ownership for their communication systems.”

Juxto’s years of experience in the RTC field made them an attractive partner for Synoptek’s expansion in real-time communication services. The acquisition of Juxto is the culmination of a lengthy process of evaluating the benefits provided by the company after an initial, limited partnership. Synoptek’s acquisition removes any remaining barriers that stood in the way of fully taking advantage of Juxto’s technical expertise. It enables Synoptek to offer its clients advanced and versatile communication solutions that allow them to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive business environment. Customer benefits include efficiently enabling a remote workforce, faster incident response time, continual service improvements and world-class security.

“We have developed the network, infrastructure and vendor relationships required to offer advanced and customized RTC solutions to our customers,” said Greg Walker, executive general manager of Juxto. “Becoming a subsidiary of Synoptek will bring these solutions to a wider customer base and demonstrate how our approach helps businesses maintain the reliable communication necessary to stay competitive. We look forward to integrating with Synoptek and using our experience and expertise to provide enhanced solutions for real-time communication.”

About Synoptek: Synoptek is a global systems integrator and managed IT services provider, offering comprehensive IT management and consultancy services to a global clientele. The company works in partnership with clients of all sizes – from mid-market to Fortune 100; and for over two decades its focus has been to provide maximum business value to its clients by enabling them to grow their businesses, manage risk and compliance and increase their competitive position. Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to every client, every time. Discover more at www.synoptek.com, or connect with Synoptek on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Juxto: Juxto is an innovative company that has focused on implementing cloud communication solutions since 2001. It provides high-quality voice networks across North America and highly reliable cloud communication solutions that include secure real-time communications. The company has developed extensive vendor relationships including a partnership with Ribbon, a global leader in real-time communications software solutions for service providers. Juxto offers customers a future-proof and geo-redundant voice solution connecting global business with carrier-grade infrastructure. Resiliency is built into its approaches, ensuring customer systems are always available. Learn more at www.juxto.com or connect with Juxto on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

