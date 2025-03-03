Syniverse Joins the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA)

MSSA Supports a Global D2D Ecosystem to Expand Mobile Consumer Services

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world's most connected company®, has joined the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) — an industry effort to advance the development of direct-to-device (D2D) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity through an ecosystem of non-terrestrial network (NTN) providers that are committed to seamlessly extending mobile coverage globally.

MSSA — launched in February 2024 — seeks to develop a global ecosystem utilizing L- and S-band spectrum already allocated and licensed for mobile satellite services (MSS), which is well-suited for integration into a broad range of mobile devices. Through the coordinated deployment of technical standards and enhancement of regulatory frameworks, the MSSA drives new initiatives to foster support for MSS-based services leveraging the 3GPP mobile standards.

The Association’s members, along with other ecosystem players, support integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks to deliver scalable, sustainable, and affordable connectivity to any device, anytime, anywhere. Emerging D2D services can expand connectivity and enable competition across multiple large and diverse segments, including cellular, industrial, government, agriculture, automotive, and others.

"Joining MSSA aligns with Syniverse's role in advancing cross-network interoperability," said Nathan Robbins, Vice President of Go-to-Market, Strategy, and Alliances of Syniverse. "As satellite networks integrate with traditional mobile ecosystems, industry collaboration on standards and settlement frameworks will be essential. Syniverse aims to support these efforts by ensuring mobile operators can seamlessly incorporate satellite solutions into their existing infrastructure."

"MSSA is building a strong coalition to drive the collective vision of an environment where satellite connectivity is an integrated part of consumer mobile services available globally," said Mark Dankberg, Board Chairman of MSSA. "With an open forum of collaboration and additions like Syniverse to our membership, we will accelerate the evolution of affordable, seamless, integrated networks that will offer consumers services to any device, anywhere, anytime."

For more information on Syniverse, visit https://www.syniverse.com. For more information on the formation and mission of MSSA, visit the Association’s website: http://www.mss-association.org and follow along on LinkedIn and X. #MSSAssociation

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.

Media Contacts:

Matt McLoughlin

matt@gregoryfca.com

Karen Wentworth

pr@syniverse.com

+1.813.637.5084

Heather Chesterman or Mary Placido

Inventures for the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA)

PR@mss-association.org