Syniverse Introduces WhatsApp Business API on Syniverse CPaaS Concierge for Enterprises

WhatsApp Messaging Allows Global Enterprises to Enhance Customer Engagement and Brand Awareness

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today announced it is offering enterprises and independent software vendors the opportunity to use the WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface (API) within its Syniverse CPaaS Concierge Software as a Service (SaaS) platform offering. WhatsApp is the leading rich and interactive messaging service used by more than two billion people in over 180 countries and 60 languages to stay in touch with family and friends.





WhatsApp Business API is specifically built for medium-to-large businesses to send messages across the customer journey at scale, using automation, personalization, and interactive options that streamline processes and improve the overall customer experience. The WhatsApp Business API offers rich and engaging real-time communication when paired with Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge platform.

The Syniverse CPaaS Concierge offers enterprises the option to effortlessly create and deploy automated workflows across different platforms including the Syniverse Salesforce application to chat with customers via WhatsApp and seamlessly add the conversation record for future reference.

Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge, a cloud-based omnichannel communications, is comprised of five important elements used by Global 2000 enterprises and brands in the technology, financial services, communications, retail and logistics, and travel and hospitality market segments. They are:

Mobile messaging has evolved beyond SMS and MMS; the demand for media-rich messaging channels such as rich communication services (RCS), Apple Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, and many others are increasing. Syniverse offers a wide selection of rich channels, allowing enterprises to leverage the more effective ones to their target audiences.

A robust toolbox featuring identity and security-related tools to address growing fraud and security concerns of enterprises and mobile end users.

An orchestration engine that allows channels and other value-added features to be combined with workflows and decision intelligence to create more sophisticated and useful mobile engagement solutions.

A vast library of programmable connectors and integrations into key enterprise resources planning ( ERP ), customer relationship management ( CRM ), and SaaS platforms that allow mobile engagement solutions to “plug-and-play” with existing enterprise platforms.

), customer relationship management ( ), and SaaS platforms that allow mobile engagement solutions to “plug-and-play” with existing enterprise platforms. A “white-glove” support model where Syniverse “co-creates” mobile customer engagement initiatives. An industry-leading portfolio of consultative professional services lends additional support to transformation of the mobile experience. This element applies to “brick and mortar” enterprises challenged with their own digital transformations. This element also involves the integration of a chatbot into WhatsApp conversations where Syniverse helps enterprises build conversational models for the chatbots.

CLICK TO TWEET: .@Syniverse, the world’s most #connected company, launches @WhatsApp Business API on #Syniverse #CPaaS Concierge to help #enterprises enhance their #customerservice & #brand awareness. #cpaasconcierge #whatsapp https://bit.ly/2WzS6SZ

Supporting Quotes

Chris Rivera, President, Enterprise, Syniverse



“WhatsApp Business API is changing the way enterprises deliver products and services to their customers. Enterprises are looking for a proper omnichannel solution that can scale, offer first-class support, and have a global reach. Our Syniverse CPaaS Concierge is all that and with the addition of WhatsApp Business API is based on four pillars that combine and translate into an end-to-end solution that addresses the most complex workflows and presents bespoke customer engagement solutions.”

Jeff Bak, Vice President, Product Management, Enterprise, Syniverse



“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted to companies around the world how important it is to have an interactive digital relationship with their customers. This revelation has accelerated the usage of messaging across the world and WhatsApp has played an integral role in allowing people and businesses to remain in contact during a difficult time. We are collaborating with WhatsApp to help global enterprises use our existing CPaaS Concierge offer and leverage our orchestration solutions. WhatsApp is a critical channel addition in our API framework, enabling our customers to effortlessly add WhatsApp to their applications using their existing code and integration to our platform.”

Digital Assets

Supporting Resources

About Syniverse

Syniverse powers mobile experiences for almost every person and device on earth. The world’s largest companies and nearly all mobile carriers rely on Syniverse’s global network to seamlessly bridge mobile ecosystems and transmit data, enabling billions of transactions, conversations, and connections [daily]. Building on its 30-year history of innovation to shape the future of communications, Syniverse is focused on harnessing the potential of 5G to transform how businesses engage with customers and help carriers reimagine how far they can reach.

Contacts

Journalists, bloggers & research analysts



Kevin Petschow



kevin.petschow@syniverse.com

+1.813.637.5084

Institutional investors



Stanley Martinez



ir@syniverse.com

+1.813.614.1070