Syniverse Enables Vodafone Oman’s 5G Mobile Roaming Services

Syniverse and Vodafone Oman Collaborate to Offer Next-Generation Digital Services in Oman

TAMPA, Fla. & MUSCAT, Oman–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”®, today announced it is working with Vodafone Oman to enable 5G roaming services in the Sultanate of Oman. Vodafone is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies and has partner operations with mobile networks in 41 countries. Syniverse is a premier global technology provider of mission-critical mobile platforms for carriers and enterprises.





Vodafone Oman will benefit from Syniverse’s Clearing and Settlement solution to drive efficiencies by using a robust set of cloud applications designed to automate and optimize all workflows needed by Vodafone Oman to address its 5G roaming business.

Vodafone Oman will also benefit from Syniverse’s Roaming Fraud Protection and Syniverse’s Universal Commerce for BCE solutions to monetize wholesale roaming traffic using the GSMA’s Billing and Charging Evolution (BCE) industry standard. Universal Commerce for BCE is an industry-leading blockchain based solution which enables new 5G enabled monetization models such as network slicing, and monetization of new 5G enabled use cases such as the internet of Things (IoT).

Universal Commerce for BCE also permits reports between Vodafone Oman and mobile operators to be exchanged upon previously agreed bilateral agreements for use in support of wholesale invoicing and settlement.

By implementing these new methods for monetizing wholesale roaming, Syniverse allows for more accurate and efficient reconciliation of network usage between Vodafone Oman and its roaming partners.

In August 2021, Syniverse announced its plan to go public through a merger agreement with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC). On January 10, 2022, Syniverse and MBAC announced that MBAC’s special meeting of shareholders to approve the merger is scheduled to be held on February 9, 2022. On January 7, 2022, MBAC commenced mailing of its definitive proxy statement to its shareholders of record as of January 6, 2022. Upon closing of the transaction, the renamed Syniverse Technologies Corporation will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SYNV.”

Sami Saber, Sales Director of Middle East Africa, Syniverse



“Syniverse adds value by offering Vodafone Oman streamlined workflow management tools that underpin the support of their 5G roaming services, thus making it more efficient and profitable for them to grow their business. We are excited to help Vodafone Oman prosper as the newest mobile operator in the Sultanate of Oman. Syniverse continues to invest in Middle East and Africa region as a strategic growth area with our strong market presence.”

Seham Al Amri, Roaming Manager, Vodafone Oman



“Vodafone Oman is committed to ensuring connectivity for a better future for all through the implementation of next-generation 5G network and advancing digital progress, wherever possible. Our collaboration with Syniverse allows us to benefit from its connectivity and digital solutions to position ourselves as more than just another telecommunications company. We look forward to enhancing our roaming facilities and redefining how digitalization plays an integral role in developing the society of tomorrow.”

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman



Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone International, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone Oman seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone Oman team is valued at 95%, showcasing the company’s significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localizing technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can.’ https://www.vodafone.om

About Syniverse



Syniverse is a leading global provider of unified, mission-critical platforms enabling seamless interoperability across the mobile ecosystem. Syniverse makes global mobility work by enabling consumers and enterprises to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly and securely. Syniverse offers a premier communications platform that serves both enterprises and carriers globally and at scale. Syniverse’s proprietary software, protocols, orchestration capabilities and network assets have allowed Syniverse to address the changing needs of the mobile ecosystem for more than 30 years. Syniverse continues to innovate by harnessing the potential of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, RCS and CPaaS for its customers.

