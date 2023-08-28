Syniverse and Epic Introduce Text Messaging through Hello World to Optimize Patient Engagement

Health systems and clinics using Epic can now offer patients 2-way texting to stay on top of health care appointments, prescriptions, billing, and more via text updates

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company,”® announces that health care software leader Epic has integrated and launched their SMS text messaging capabilities into their cloud-based Communications Platform Hello World™.





With Hello World SMS, patients can receive visit updates, pre-visit check-in links, prescription reminders, billing notifications, care reminders, new result links, and additional communication. With 2-way SMS, patients can conveniently confirm, cancel, and reschedule their appointments, accept appointment offer, pay bills, and more.

“Mobile messaging is changing the way health care organizations deliver products and services to their patients, and there’s no more direct and easy way for both sides to communicate vital updates to care plans than via text messaging (SMS),” said Harry Patz, Chief Revenue Officer at Syniverse. “Studies have shown that Americans exchange more than 2 trillion text messages a year in the United States and that they have a 98% open rate.”

Epic’s healthcare and payer customers care for over 500 million patients. Their network includes a worldwide network of 2,100 hospitals, 60,000 clinics, and more than 400,000 physicians. Epic’s products are used by the largest, most established, innovative hospitals, medical groups, academic centers, retail clinics, specialty care centers, hospice facilities, and independent practices.

“Hello World enables SMS natively within Epic workflows. It helps our customers offer easy, personalized, and more accessible patient communication,” said Borno Akhter, Hello World lead at Epic. “It saves staff time and improves health equity by giving patients without access to smartphones a convenient communication channel.”

