Synchron Announces First Direct-Thought Tweet, “Hello World,” Using an Implantable Brain Computer Interface

A patient with ALS in Australia is the first person to tweet a message to the world using only direct thought via the Stentrode™ brain computer interface

NEW YORK & MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synchron, a brain computer interface company, today announced a Twitter takeover by Philip O’Keefe, one of the patients implanted with the Stentrode brain computer interface. Mr. O’Keefe is the first person to successfully message the world on social media directly through thought using an implantable brain computer interface.

Mr. O’Keefe, a 62-year-old man with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), successfully turned his direct thought to text via Twitter when he messaged “Hello World” using the Stentrode brain computer interface.

“When I first heard about this technology, I knew how much independence it could give back to me. The system is astonishing, it’s like learning to ride a bike – it takes practice, but once you’re rolling, it becomes natural,” said O’Keefe. “Now, I just think about where on the computer I want to click, and I can email, bank, shop, and now message the world via Twitter.”

Mr. O’Keefe took over the Twitter handle of Synchron CEO, Thomas Oxley, MD, PhD, @tomoxl, using the hashtag #HelloWorldBCI. Mr. O’Keefe’s goal was to share his experience of regaining independence with the world and offer inspiration for the future.

“My hope is that I’m paving the way for people to tweet through thoughts,” was his closing statement.

Philip received the endovascular Stentrode brain computer interface in April 2020 following progressive paralysis caused by ALS which left him unable to engage in work-related or other independent activities. Mr. O’Keefe has since been using the technology to reconnect with his family, and business colleagues continuing email exchanges and staying actively involved in his consultancy and other business projects.

“These fun holiday tweets are actually an important moment for the field of implantable brain computer interfaces. They highlight the connection, hope and freedom that BCIs give to people like Phil who have had so much of their functional independence taken away due to debilitating paralysis,” said Thomas Oxley, MD, PhD, CEO, Synchron. “We look forward to advancing our brain computer interface, Stentrode, in the first U.S. in-human study next year.”

About the StentrodeTM

Synchron’s flagship technology, the Stentrode is an endovascular brain implant designed to enable patients to wirelessly control digital devices through thought and improve functional independence. Synchron’s foundational technology, a motor neuroprosthesis (MNP), is implanted via the jugular vein using neurointerventional techniques commonly used to treat stroke, and does not require drilling into the skull or open brain surgery. The system is designed for patients suffering from paralysis as a result of a broad range of conditions, and aims to be user friendly and dependable for patients to use autonomously.

About Synchron, Inc.

Synchron, a brain interface platform company, is a leader in the field of implantable neural interface technology. The company is already in the clinical stage with a commercially-viable neuroprosthesis for the treatment of paralysis and is developing the first endovascular implantable neuromodulation therapy. Future applications may include the potential to diagnose and treat conditions of the nervous system, including Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression, and hypertension, as well as non-medical solutions. Headquartered in New York City, Synchron has offices in Silicon Valley, California and R&D facilities in Melbourne, Australia.

