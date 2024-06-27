SymphonyAI Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft Business Transformation: AI Innovation Partner of the Year

Award Recognizes SymphonyAI Advanced Predictive and Generative Vertical AI Applications

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS products for the enterprise, today announced it has won the Business Transformation: AI Innovation 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. SymphonyAI was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer products based on Microsoft technology.





“The entire SymphonyAI team is honored to receive this recognition from Microsoft for our innovative AI products that combine deep, domain-specific workflows and powerful AI. SymphonyAI products are powered by the predictive and generative Eureka AI platform to address vertical use cases and accelerate customers’ revenue growth and mission-critical business productivity,” said SymphonyAI President and CEO Sanjay Dhawan. “The AI Innovation 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year recognition follows a flurry of predictive and generative copilot launches from SymphonyAI in the past twelve months, including products for retail/CPG, financial services, industrial, media, and enterprise IT.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from among more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. SymphonyAI was recognized for providing outstanding products and services in AI innovation for business transformation.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI, 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation – AI Innovation, is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

Contacts

Treble

Sarah Armstrong



symphonyai@treblepr.com