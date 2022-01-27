Symphony Technology Group Announces Gee Rittenhouse Appointment to Chief Executive Officer of McAfee Enterprise

Former Cisco Security Senior Vice President and General Manager, Gee Rittenhouse, to lead McAfee Enterprise’s Security Service Edge Business

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Symphony Technology Group (“STG”), a leading Menlo Park-based private equity firm focused on investing in the software, data and analytics sectors, today announced the appointment of security industry veteran Gee Rittenhouse as CEO of McAfee Enterprise.





McAfee Enterprise is focused on helping customers secure their digital transformation and hybrid workforce with data aware Security Service Edge (SSE) solutions.

“The SSE architecture is one of the most important markets in security, requiring intense focus, investment and skillsets,” said William Chisholm, STG Co-founder and managing partner. “Gee is a proven technology leader with a distinguished track record of innovation, talent development, and a deep knowledge of cloud security. We’re excited to partner with him in leading a separate entity focused on this very distinct customer problem.”

As CEO, Rittenhouse will be focused on scaling the growth business. McAfee Enterprise currently has approximately 3,000 SSE customers and 700 employees.

“Business-critical data is everywhere,” said Rittenhouse. “It resides in cloud applications, cloud infrastructure, data-centers and devices. It is essential for companies to know where their data is, who has access to it, and protect it. Our unique, data-centric approach simplifies these essential functions and allows companies to accelerate their digital transformation and secure their hybrid workforce. It is a privilege to join this amazing team.”

Rittenhouse brings more than 20 years of security and cloud expertise most recently having led Cisco’s Security Business Group. He has been elected to the Global Telecoms Business Power 100 twice and recognized for his innovation and operational focus. Prior to Cisco, Rittenhouse served as President of Bell Labs. Rittenhouse received his Doctorate in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

STG is expected to rebrand the McAfee Enterprise SSE portfolio as a separate business later this quarter.

About STG

Symphony Technology Group (STG) is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market leading portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to the companies with which it partners. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with leading management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 35 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

About McAfee Enterprise

McAfee Enterprise is a pure play enterprise cybersecurity company. Positioned to solve enterprise customers’ data protection with a world-class cloud portfolio, McAfee Enterprise delivers on the needs of modern businesses, organizations and governments around the world. For more information, please visit www.mcafee.com/enterprise.

