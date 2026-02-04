Syllo Accelerates AI Innovation with Strategic Leadership Hires; Appoints Industry Veteran Alexis Mitchell as Senior AI Consultant

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syllo, the AI litigation workspace transforming how case teams operate, today announced the arrival of key additions to its product, engineering, and customer success teams. This influx of top-tier talent underscores Syllo’s commitment to building the most intelligent, efficient, and secure platform for modern litigation.

Leading this cohort is Alexis Mitchell, who joins Syllo as Senior AI Consultant. Mitchell brings over 20 years of experience in linguistics and data science, having previously held key roles at Epiq, OpenText, Recommind, and H5. Her arrival marks a significant milestone for Syllo as the company moves beyond eDiscovery and agentic AI document review to deliver a unified litigation platform.

"The legal industry is at an inflection point where AI is moving from novelty to necessity," said Jeff Chivers, Syllo CEO and Head of Product. "Alexis Mitchell’s unparalleled experience in scaling AI solutions makes her the ideal partner for our clients as they navigate this shift."

Deepening Expertise in Legal AI

Mitchell brings mission critical experience in operationalizing reusable AI workflows to scale rollouts for both vendors and firms. In particular, she has deep expertise in driving early user adoption of the technologies that transform document review and data analysis into a streamlined, narrative-driven process.

A recognized thought leader, Mitchell has spoken on Large Language Models (LLMs) and agentic AI at major industry conferences, including Legalweek 2025.

Elite Engineering Meets Legal Operations

Mitchell’s arrival coincides with a significant expansion of Syllo’s technical and operational talent coming from Meta, SpaceX, Amazon, Sony, Google, and OpenAI. By integrating world-class systems engineering with deep legal operations expertise, Syllo is uniquely positioned to scale its AI capabilities for the most complex litigation workflows.

About Syllo

Syllo is an all-in-one, AI-powered litigation platform that enables legal teams to securely harness the power of AI through all stages of litigation. Founded in 2019 by a team of litigators and engineers, Syllo’s unified litigation platform provides a competitive advantage to case teams, practice groups, firms, and companies to master their cases.

