SwRI’s 78th Annual Meeting Showcases Advances in Robotics, Space and Energy Infrastructure

SwRI staff briefed attendees on advancing robotics for maritime tasks and space applications as well as a new Machinery Innovation Center for High-Energy Fluids. SwRI engineers are also addressing growing infrastructure challenges and energy demands for data centers. To address safety in the skies, an SwRI analyst discussed DARWIN®, a probabilistic damage tolerance software tool. Space scientists discussed phenomena from the center of our solar system to the outer reaches. The SwRI-led NASA PUNCH mission is studying how the Sun’s outer atmosphere transitions into the solar wind while imaging massive solar events traveling through the inner solar system. Another scientist is using the James Webb Space Telescope to trace the chemistry of small bodies in the outer solar system.

“Southwest Research Institute continues to solve some of humankind’s most difficult technical challenges. The breadth and depth of our staff, combined with the incredible research infrastructure on our campus, drives our long-term success as we move into our 79th year of operations,” President and CEO Adam Hamilton said.

During the business meeting, Hamilton announced that Kim Lubel, former CEO of CST Brands Inc., is serving in her first term as Chair of the SwRI Board and Phil Green, the Chairman and CEO of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., is serving in his first term as Vice Chair.

“It has been an honor to be affiliated with SwRI since 2014, and I am thrilled to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors for this esteemed organization,” Lubel said. “Having served as an Advisory Trustee and Board Director, I have watched the Institute brilliantly carry out its mission of benefitting industry and the public through innovative science and technology. This is an exciting time to be part of such a phenomenal organization.”

Hamilton introduced four newly elected Advisory Trustees, who will each serve a three-year term: Eric Brey, Ph.D.; Francisco Cigarroa, M.D.; Archie Holmes Jr., Ph.D.; and Lorie Logan. SwRI also reported a record research volume of nearly $966 million in fiscal year 2025, and the Board of Directors re-elected Institute executive officers and vice presidents.

