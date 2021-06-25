Switzerland Data Center Market Investment and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026: Focus on Colocation, Hyperscale, and Enterprise Operators – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Switzerland Data Center Market – Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Switzerland data center market size to witness CAGR of 3.44% during 2021-2026.

Switzerland is a major and mature data center market, which ranks 12th across the globe in terms of mobile internet speed and 4th in fixed broadband services. The internet penetration in the country is over 95%.

Telecommunication service providers, enterprises, government agencies, and cloud and colocation service providers are the major data center investors in Switzerland. IT companies account for over 50% of data center service demand in Switzerland.

Server systems suitable for machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads are likely to observe growth during the forecast period.

and artificial intelligence workloads are likely to observe growth during the forecast period. The adoption of 200/400 GbE ports is likely to increase, significantly impacting data center interconnection solutions.

Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in IoT -related technology.

-related technology. The majority of facilities are built to be Tier III standards, with N+1 redundant configuration across UPS systems.

In terms of electrical infrastructure, generators with N+1 redundant configuration expect to observe growth during the forecast period.

Data center operators in Switzerland are to procure generators with at least 48 hours of on-site fuel backup.

Free cooling techniques and chillers are the most adopted cooling systems in facilities.

The use of 45U-48U rack units expects to grow during the forecast period; however, 42U rack units are likely to observe a decline.

SWITZERLAND DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

The growing demand for smart devices and analytics cloud adoption and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several Switzerland-based organizations to invest in Big data and IoT technology.

and IoT technology. Over 90% of the population in Switzerland is covered under 5G . The deployment of 5G across the country will enable IoT devices to communicate and share data at a faster speed.

. The deployment of 5G across the country will enable IoT devices to communicate and share data at a faster speed. The adoption of cloud-computing technology in 2020 grew by around 30%. The adoption of cloud computing technology has experienced considerable growth in Switzerland over the last few years.

The revenue from the public cloud expects to reach over $10 billion by 2026.

Cities such as Zurich and Geneva lead the colocation market. Zurich is considered one of the largest Tier III colocation markets in Europe.

The share of wholesale colocation will increase in the coming years, with increased investments by cloud service providers.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift from on-premise to colocation facilities by enterprises and the government are increasing the data center service demand.

The country has a high internet penetration at around 96% of the overall population, with around 7.33 million active mobile internet users.

Smart city initiatives and 5G deployment will increase the number of connected devices during the forecast period, leading to edge data center deployments across the country.

SWITZERLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Switzerland data center market comprises several IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors. Vendors have involved a flurry of infrastructure and construction activities.

They are at the forefront of several innovations that aim to enhance the operational efficiency of facilities, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions. Renewable energy sources power multiple hyperscale facilities. The adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been driven by local enterprises, boosting local colocation and managing host services demand in the market.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Service Providers

Arup

Basler & Hofmann

cpcm (construction project cost management)

DPR Construction

ffbk Architekten

Gruner

ISG

Steiger Concept

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Trane Technologies

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Digital Realty

Equinix

ewl (energie wasser luzern)

Green Datacenter

Safe Host

Vantage Data Centers

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

SWITZERLAND DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Zurich

Geneva

Lausanne

Lucerne

Wolhusen

Bern

Lupfig

Steinhausen

Satigny

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

An assessment of the investment in Switzerland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Switzerland data center market size during the forecast period

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Switzerland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 31

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

Coverage: Over 11 Regions

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Switzerland

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Classification of the Switzerland data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and market prospects for the industry

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and data center investors operating in the market

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

