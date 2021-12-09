Swisslog Healthcare Welcomes Amanda Costanzi as Head of Marketing and Communications

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in healthcare technology combining pharmacy and transport automation, recently announced marketing expert Amanda Costanzi as its Head of Marketing and Communications of North America. In this role, Costanzi will lead the company’s marketing team to continuously define and expand Swisslog Healthcare’s brand nationwide.





Costanzi’s role at Swisslog Healthcare will utilize her omnichannel approach to drive customer acquisition and retention programs. Under her leadership, the company will spread awareness of Swisslog Healthcare’s solutions, benefits, and services for medication management and increase brand recognition with more healthcare facilities.

“From working with global corporations to her experience with entrepreneurial start-up companies, Amanda brings a unique perspective to our marketing and communications efforts,” says Cory Kwarta, President of Swisslog Healthcare. “It is her ability to align marketing initiatives with our business goals in order to help Swisslog Healthcare grow that make her an invaluable asset to our leadership team.”

Costanzi will bring more than 15 years of experience from the various marketing leadership roles she has held, including Chief Marketing Officer for TEMPOE, Senior Vice President of Communications for GE Franchise Finance, and Vice President of Marketing for HarperCollins Publishers. She is a proven leader of B2B2C marketing strategies, brand development, customer relationship management, and multi-media campaigns. Importantly, Costanzi prioritizes mentorship and motivates the teams she leads in order to increase success.

“The industry needs the efficiency of Swisslog Healthcare’s medication management,” said Costanzi. “As the Head of Marketing and Communications, I look forward to improving the company’s brand awareness to help spread our solutions to more facilities throughout North America.”

Additionally, Costanzi is committed to the future of the marketing workforce. She serves as an Everwise mentor for young professionals outside of Swisslog Healthcare, is a growth advisor at Catchafire, and is a guest speaker for multiple organizations, including Arapahoe Community College, where she regularly educates students on how to nurture marketing concepts into successful business plans.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare solutions, including hardware, software, and services. Delivering transport and pharmacy automation supports medication management for hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare institutions. Swisslog Healthcare has installed facility-wide automation systems in more than 3,000 healthcare institutions worldwide. The company offers single-source integrated solutions – from consulting to design, implementation to lifetime customer service. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions.

Contacts

Erica Fetherston



10 to 1 Public Relations



480-676-9141



erica@10to1pr.com