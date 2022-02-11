Swisslog Healthcare to Host 5-Part “Pharmacy Forward” Webinar Series

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in healthcare technology combining pharmacy and transport automation, is launching a webinar series titled “Pharmacy Forward.” The 5-part series will focus on how healthcare facilities and hospitals can better adapt to the new age of technology and improve their patient care following what has transpired from the coronavirus pandemic. Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy decision-makers are invited to attend these free webinars to learn about important industry topics, share best practices, and hear from industry leaders.





With 82% of hospital pharmacists reporting that COVID-19 changed their top technology initiatives, the pharmacy technology industry has grown exponentially. Swisslog Healthcare intends to share its experiences as an industry leader in pharmacy technology through the webinar series and offer guidance for how pharmacies can innovate and keep up with the evolving industry, especially when their healthcare workers are having to work overtime during the pandemic.

This series will begin on February 17, 2022, with the first webinar, titled “Combat Labor Shortages in Healthcare”. This webinar will be moderated by Swisslog Healthcare’s North America President Cory Kwarta and feature industry experts Kaye Dunham of AdventHealth Orlando, Albert Karas of Humber River Hospital, and David Webster RPh, MSBA of Strong Memorial Hospital & University of Rochester Medical Center. The panelists will discuss how technology and automation can supplement the workforce to help hospitals become more efficient and allow medical professionals to focus on patient-facing work.

“As an industry leader in pharmacy automation, Swisslog Healthcare wants to use our series to share industry best practices and assist healthcare facilities during these ever-evolving times,” said Cory Kwarta, President of Swisslog Healthcare. “Because our customers have been navigating the very real problem of labor shortages during the pandemic, I look forward to bringing together this intelligent group of pharmacy professionals to discuss how our industry is changing and the best ways to adapt to that change.”

Backing the real-time experiences of Swisslog Healthcare customers, surveys indicate that as many as 75% of pharmacists have been reporting symptoms of burnout since before the pandemic. With statistics like this across North America, Swisslog Healthcare is proactively seeking ways to help the industry recover.

“Now more than ever we need to be looking at how to optimize and automate central pharmacies to better patient care. This webinar series provides information for bettering healthcare from both the provider perspective as well as the patient perspective,” added Kwarta. “Our industry as a whole will be stronger as we learn best practices from one another.”

Attending the webinar series will be free of charge. Participants will be invited to contribute to the conversation through Q&As with the panelists with the goal of sharing ideas across the pharmacy industry. Those interested can sign up here.

Future webinars will take place approximately every 6 weeks, covering a wide range of trending topics, including pivots made during the pandemic, using technology to improve satisfaction, maneuvering the digital transformation, and what can be learned from the first all-digital hospital.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare solutions, including hardware, software, and services. Delivering transport and pharmacy automation supports medication management for hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare institutions. Swisslog Healthcare has installed facility-wide automation systems in more than 3,000 healthcare institutions worldwide. The company offers single-source integrated solutions – from consulting to design, implementation to lifetime customer service. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions.

