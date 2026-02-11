Swisslog Healthcare Introduces Motif Tabletop Packager, Expanding Pharmacy Automation Portfolio

Compact, semi-automated strip packager delivers accuracy and adaptability for any pharmacy space

Streamlined solution fits within any pharmacy layout without extensive renovations

Intuitive controls with LED-guided cells simplify medication packaging workflow

Complements existing Swisslog Healthcare companion products including companion product ezCUT

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in pharmacy and transport automation solutions, launches Motif, a compact tabletop strip packager designed to deliver accuracy, adaptability, and performance in a streamlined solution for pharmacies of all sizes.

The Motif tabletop packager serves as a reliable backbone for medication packaging with intuitive controls that reduce errors and improve adherence. Its compact design fits easily into existing spaces without renovations, featuring LED-lighted cells, customizable print layouts, and easy-clean components that ensure consistency and safety for unit dose workflows.

"The future of pharmacy requires solutions that can evolve with changing industry demands while maximizing limited space and resources," said Connie Vigil, Product Manager for Pharmacy Automation at Swisslog Healthcare. "Motif represents our vision for pharmacy automation that adapts to these future needs, offering flexibility and precision in a compact footprint while freeing up valuable staff time for expanded clinical roles without compromising medication safety standards."

The Motif tabletop packager features intuitive controls and smart automation that reduce errors and improve medication adherence through consistent, reliable strip packaging. Key features include LED-lighted cells for easy medication placement, customizable print layouts for patient and medication information, and thoughtful design elements that streamline maintenance and cleaning.

Motif joins Swisslog Healthcare's comprehensive portfolio of pharmacy automation solutions. Motif can be used as a standalone system or paired with other Swisslog Healthcare systems like AutoPack and or ezCUT to unlock further efficiencies through comprehensive workflow integration. Motif streamlines pharmacy workflows and enhances medication safety while also being able to complement larger automation systems.

"Even pharmacies with existing full-scale packaging systems can benefit from adding Motif to their workflow," said Kevin Balla, RPh, Clinical Sales and Channel Development Director. “It's perfect for handling overflow, urgent prescriptions, or specialized medications without disrupting existing processes. The user-friendly interface requires minimal training, allowing staff to become proficient quickly and maintain productivity."

The introduction of Motif reflects Swisslog Healthcare's ongoing commitment to developing innovative solutions that help pharmacies enhance medication safety, improve operational efficiency and adapt to evolving healthcare needs. Swisslog Healthcare showcased Motif at the annual American Society of Health-System Pharmacists conference this past December, where attendees experienced these solutions firsthand.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides pharmacy workflow automations through robotic solutions and operational technology that enable hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients' needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

