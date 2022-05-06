Swisslog Healthcare Announces Anthony Pugliese as Chief Commercial Officer

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a top supplier in healthcare technology combining pharmacy and transport automation, has announced Anthony Pugliese as its new Chief Commercial Officer of Medication Management. Previously serving as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Pugliese is experienced in supporting Swisslog Healthcare’s commitment to enable better patient outcomes and customer satisfaction. In his new role, Pugliese will be responsible for overseeing the global sales and marketing efforts for the medication management division as well as serving as the commercial leader for the North American Medication Management activities.

“Anthony has been with Swisslog for over 10 years and has shown dedication to the organization and its customers for a long time; I’m very pleased to now have him on our executive team,” said Hans Schuler, CEO of Swisslog Healthcare Medication Management. “Anthony’s expertise and knowledge in the industry will continue to make a positive impact on Swisslog Healthcare’s continued success worldwide.”

Pugliese initially joined Swisslog Healthcare in 2012 as its Vice President and General Manager overseeing all Canadian sales, marketing, and operations. After three years in that role, Pugliese was promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales in North America and later to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University at Buffalo.

“As a company Swisslog Healthcare has a unique combination of being a strong and stable organization while still pushing the boundaries of innovation,” said Anthony Pugliese. “I’m excited to carry on with Swisslog Healthcare’s reputation and commitment to enhancing quality of care, enabling better patient outcomes, and increasing efficiency through automation.”

This announcement comes following the recent restructuring of Swisslog Healthcare’s focused divisions: Medication Management and TransLogic Pneumatic Tube Systems. As part of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions, Swisslog Healthcare continues to expand its global reach and the leadership required to manage it.

