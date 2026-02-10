Swiss Leader Leonteq Chooses ActiveViam to Deliver High‑Performance FRTB Risk Analytics

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Riskanalytics--ActiveViam, a global leader in real‑time, multidimensional risk analytics for capital markets, today announced that Leonteq, one of the leading Swiss providers of structured products, has implemented Atoti to calculate Market Risk Capital Charges under the Standardized Approach of the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (SA-FRTB). ActiveViam’s flagship product, Atoti, is being used by Leonteq as its FRTB reporting solution to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

Switzerland implemented FRTB for its banks on 1st January 2025 and FINMA recently extended its scope to include Leonteq. When the FRTB implementation deadlines became clear, Leonteq evaluated several vendors for a solution that could integrate with its existing pricing engines. After a detailed assessment, it selected Atoti.

The solution provides dashboards and preconfigured reports that meet FINMA’s requirements, along with analytics aligned to the ISDA Unit Tests and additional capabilities such as what-if analysis and capital decomposition. Leonteq worked closely with ActiveViam’s customer success team and moved to production within six months. The ability to implement within this timeframe, supported by previous deployment experience, was an important factor.

Eric Schaanning, Chief Risk Officer of Leonteq said: “We have successfully implemented ActiveViam FRTB in a very short period. This enables us to efficiently control and report FRTB capital charges while providing enhanced drill-down capabilities. Both front office traders and risk controllers can seamlessly analyze figures at various levels. The solution brings improved oversight, transparency, and adaptability to our internal processes.”

Shelly Magee, CEO of ActiveViam added, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Leonteq with a long-term commitment to support their FRTB reporting. This was a challenging, ultra-quick deployment of Atoti for FRTB demonstrating our ongoing commitment to deliver on our promise to simplify the deployment and reporting of FRTB.”

ABOUT LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB- credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

ABOUT ACTIVEVIAM

ActiveViam delivers active intelligence for complex financial analytics, providing institutions with precise real-time and deep historical analysis capabilities to inform challenging trading, risk, and treasury management decisions. Clients can use ActiveViam’s Atoti platform as their universal semantic layer to build proprietary business solutions or buy pre-packaged solutions for key regulations and risk metrics.

Built for and trusted by finance, ActiveViam combines first hand industry expertise with unrivaled technology, relentless innovation, multi-dimensional analysis capabilities and easy integration with a broad range of data and analytics providers, making it the missing link in financial institutions’ existing business intelligence stacks. For more information, visit activeviam.com.

