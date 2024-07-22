Swimming World Dives into Mobile with New App and Olympic Racing Guide Ahead of The Paris Games

New Ownership Team Delivers on Promise to Increase Access with the Launch of a Cutting-Edge Mobile App and Comprehensive Olympic Racing Guide — Reimagining Engagement for Swimming Enthusiasts in the Modern Era

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MobileApp—Swimming World, the go-to source and longest running publication on aquatic sports, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new mobile app now available on iPhone and Android. This exciting mobile app release follows Swimming World’s recent digital overhaul, which introduced enhanced features for subscribers including personalization and audio narration of feature stories. With the introduction of the app, Swimming World is offering users a fresh, easy way to engage with daily coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics and beyond. Reaching over 500,000 registered swimmers, parents, and coaches, USA Swimming and leading Coaches Associations are set to promote the Swimming World App and Racing Guide in advance of Opening Ceremonies in Paris this weekend.





Additionally, Swimming World is introducing its new Olympic Racing Guide, a comprehensive 250-page reference packed with invaluable statistics and insights. Perfect for swimming enthusiasts, media, coaches, swimmers, parents, and fans, this guide is designed to answer the most common questions about swimming at the Olympics, including who the favorites are, record-breaking performances, past gold medalists, leading countries by medal count, and the closest margins of victory. Whether you’re a casual fan or a seasoned enthusiast, The Olympic Racing Guide will enhance your experience of the Paris Games. Available now for $25 on Swimming World or free with a subscription.

“This app and Olympic Racing Guide are game-changers for the swimming community—exactly what swimmers and coaches have been waiting for,” said Jack Hallahan, Co-Owner and Publisher of Swimming World and H2Media. “It’s 2024! Everything is on our phones. Why not have instant access to all things swimming? The Olympics open this weekend. Now is the perfect time to give our community the app they deserve to stay updated on swimming, water polo, open water, paralympics, diving, and more. We are also launching The Olympic Racing Guide. It is already proving to be a big hit, with stats and fun facts about every single race over 10 days in Paris. Who won that race in the last Olympics? What’s the World Record? Who’s favored? Which country has the most medals? It’s like a Horse Racing Form for swim fans!”

Swimming World’s mobile app offers a free version for breaking news and will, over time, add premium subscription offers with access to all magazine issues, commentary, workouts, resources, event trackers, athlete databases, and more.

“This is just the beginning—we have big plans to further elevate the app with personalized experiences, coaching tips, videos, and more,” Hallahan added. “One thing’s for sure: there’s nothing else like it out there.”

People can get in on the action now—download the free app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and/or download the Olympic Guide here.

ABOUT SWIMMING WORLD

Swimming World produces extensive digital news content and global coverage of competitive aquatic sports — from boots-on-the-ground coverage of the Olympic Games to training and technique tips for parents, coaches, and fitness swimmers. Through hands-on reporting, deeply sourced articles, and in-depth commentary, Swimming World covers the entire spectrum of the sport with journalistic integrity. Since 1960, Swimming World has been the most trusted and reliable source when it comes to understanding what is happening in the sport at every level—high school, college, and elite level swimmers making waves at the most notable competitions — while also detailing everything the average swimmer needs to know for their own personal journey in the aquatic lifestyle. Rooted in rich journalism and award-winning photography, Swimming World passionately believes our heritage provides a credible foundation to produce dynamic, immersive coverage for the world of aquatic sports. With respect and honor for those who delve into the deep waters, Swimming World brings the best and most interesting stories to capture the essence of what swimming means to the athletes, fans, and enthusiasts who make swimming a routine part of their everyday life. For a Free Trial to Swimming World, visit this link.

To learn more, please visit https://www.swimmingworldmagazine.com and/or follow on socials: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube

ABOUT H2Media LLC

Jack Hallahan and Steve Hasty are the founders of H2Media LLC. Both Hallahan and Hasty have extensive backgrounds in swimming, participating for decades as athletes and roles as coaches within the swimming community. Steve’s family business, Hasty Awards, has been dedicated to providing swimming awards since its inception in 1986 by his father. Steve has a background as a competitive swimmer and coach for over 10 years, holding various state age group records over the years. Jack brings additional expertise and passion to H2Media LLC. As a former Division I swimmer at Villanova University, NYAC Swimming Captain, and USA Swimming Club Coach, Jack’s involvement in competitive swimming extends beyond his professional endeavors. Currently active in Masters swimming, Open Water and Water Polo competitions, Jack’s ongoing participation underscores a deep connection to the sport and commitment to its continued success.

Contacts

PRESS

Nicole Rodrigues – for Swimming World & H2Media LLC



Email: nicole@nrprgroup.com