Swiftline Acquires Leading e-Commerce Market Data and Intelligence Platform, Charm.io

Acquisition enhances Swiftline’s data-science backed e-commerce software platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swiftline Corp, a data-science backed e-commerce software company, announced it has acquired Charm.io, a direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce intelligence platform that tracks insights on 5.9 million online retailers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The current challenges in the e-commerce ecosystem, specifically around supply chain, marketing spend, and cross-platform distribution, make it critical to have better intelligence for operating or providing financial services to e-commerce businesses,” commented Ari Horowitz, CEO of Swiftline. “The Charm platform provides actionable data to the broad e-commerce ecosystem.”

Charm actively tracks 5.9 million stores and 200 million products across 160+ features and signals including proprietary growth and success scores, brand contacts, distribution platforms, revenues, social media following, influencer affiliations, advertising spend and more. Charm’s clients and users span the e-commerce ecosystem to include agencies, brands, aggregators, and financial institutions who use Charm for lead generation, analysis, and/or business intelligence. Charm will be integrated into the Swiftline data and technology platform, adding core IP around data collections, natural language processing, and computer vision models.

“We built Charm to provide e-commerce sellers and the industry at large with the crucial knowledge about DTC businesses,” said David Wurtz, Charm Founder and CEO, and Co-Founder of Google Drive and Google Fonts. “The platform grew exclusively by word of mouth, and we’re excited to integrate to the Swiftline platform and power a critical component of their integrated data and technology solution.”

Mr. Wurtz will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to Swiftline.

“Charm has been instrumental in helping our revenue organization be more productive with daily selling activities at every level,” remarked Anthony Watson, Co-Founder of Shipbob, an e-commerce fulfillment solution and current Charm customer. “The level of insight, detail, and knowledge our team has at its fingertips is directly due to the great work that the Charm team is doing for us. The Shipbob team is incredibly excited for the future work that the Charm team churns out, because when Charm innovates, we all win.”

Swiftline is a data-science backed e-commerce software company that acquires and builds integrated data and technology solutions. Swiftline provides intelligence for delivering financial services to e-commerce businesses and propels e-commerce sellers with optimization strategies, business-building solutions, and access to growth capital through its Yardline subsidiary. To learn more, visit swiftline.com.

Charm.io is a direct-to-consumer, e-Commerce intelligence platform which indexes, profiles, and growth ranks DTC brands. It provides data science and analytics behind the growth of brands from social media metrics, ad growth, distribution and wholesale channels. To learn more, visit charm.io.

Yardline enables e-commerce sellers to thrive in the marketplace economy. Using proprietary technologies, data science-backed tools, and industry-leading expertise, Yardline helps improve operations, increase profitability, and promote business growth on platforms including Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, eBay, and Etsy, while empowering marketplaces and other online platforms through its turnkey, embedded Capital-as-a-Service solution. Yardline Capital, a provider of growth capital under Yardline, provides access to flexible, non-dilutive growth capital of up to $1 million in as fast as one business day. Yardline enables e-commerce sellers to work smarter, grow faster, and live the entrepreneurial dream.

