Sweetgreen to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. On that day, the company will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

A live webcast of the company’s earnings call will be available on the investors section of the company’s website at https://investor.sweetgreen.com/. An archived webcast of the call will be available on sweetgreen’s investor relations website for one year following the live call.

Sweetgreen announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.sweetgreen.com/ in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 150+ restaurants, their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience, and leverages their app to create an omnichannel experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food.

Contacts

sweetgreen Contact, Investor Relations:



Rebecca Nounou



ir@sweetgreen.com

sweetgreen Contact, Media:



Maude Michel



press@sweetgreen.com