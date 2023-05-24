Sweep Launches the First Tech Solution to Comply With Demanding EU Sustainability Disclosure Regulations

Sweep for Compliance collects, measures, and reports carbon and ESG data, allowing companies to prepare for major regulatory changes and avoid considerable compliance risks.

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sweep, the leading carbon and ESG management platform, today launched Sweep for Compliance, the first solution for reliable, transparent, and audit-ready reporting in compliance with the EU’s new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

By 2025, an estimated 50,000 European Union businesses and at least 10,000 EU-based foreign companies will be falling under the scope of the CSRD, requiring them to communicate their 2024 extra-financial information. Globally, a rising number of sustainability disclosure regulations demand companies and financial institutions to track and publicly communicate new sets of data. If companies fail to act, they face compliance risks, such as financial sanctions, legal penalties, and damaging greenwashing accusations.

But, measuring ESG and carbon data is complex and time consuming without the right technology. Two-thirds (65%) of French business leaders believe their organization is not sufficiently prepared to meet ESG objectives, nor to fulfill regulatory requirements according to Workiva. Sweep for Compliance helps businesses easily comply with the right ESG, carbon, and regulatory disclosure requirements using advanced data analytics and reporting requirements directly embedded into the platform.

“In 2023, data collection can’t be a bottleneck for companies to track and improve their positive impact. Monitoring extra financial data is now a crucial business issue as European sustainability regulations become more stringent. Sweep for Compliance gives CFOs, CSOs, and auditors the most advanced tools to measure carbon and ESG data and comply with upcoming legislation,” says Rachel Delacour, CEO and Cofounder at Sweep.

Sweep for Compliance streamlines the disclosure exercise, from data gathering and quality checks, traceability and monitoring, to generating insights and in-depth reports. With up to 50% time saved in the auditing process, it ensures consistent, verified, and compliant ESG and carbon data reporting in one click. It’s the only solution on the market to help companies get ready and stay on track with disclosure requirements.

“With the growing number of sustainability regulations and stakeholder demands for transparency, companies are under pressure to accurately communicate their impact. By working with tech partners like Sweep, large organizations can streamline the collection, monitoring, and reporting of their non financial data in one single place,” says Jérémie Joos, Co-Head of ESG Center of Excellence at KPMG France.

Sweep is the trusted data partner for companies such as pet food giant Royal Canin and global leader in connected health company Withings. After launching Sweep for Supply Chain in February 2023, the company is committed to creating the best solutions for organizations to improve their ESG and carbon impact while avoiding non-compliance damages. That’s how they can lead – and thrive – in the future low carbon economy.

About Sweep

Sweep helps businesses track and act on their carbon and ESG data, so they can become Forever Companies.

The data-driven platform makes it easy to understand, manage, and report carbon emissions and ESG metrics. Powerful collaboration features and user-focused design empower staff and entire value chains to grow a sustainable business. And with all the data in one place, its advanced analytics offer comprehensive insights and deliver auditable reports aligned with the latest sustainability regulations and frameworks.

Sweep is B Corp certified and a member of the World Bank’s Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, France Invest, and The International Emissions Trading Association. It was selected to join FrenchTech Next 120/40 program and was named “Europe’s fastest growing scale up by Financial Times’ Sifted.

For more information, visit sweep.net

About KPMG France

KPMG in France – market leader in Audit and Consulting – is a 11,000-strong team of professionals dedicated to creating a new prosperity that’s set to enhance companies of all sizes. In 2022, a century after its founding, KPMG became a “société à mission” (Purpose-driven company). Its purpose is to work and innovate with passion, to build trust, to combine performance and responsibility and to develop talent at the heart of the economy, territories and society. Thanks to its multidisciplinary model, KPMG combines industry, ESG and digital expertise by relying on its ESG Center of Excellence and its community of 1 000 digital experts to support the growth and transformation projects of its 100,000 clients all over the country.

For more information, visit kpmg.fr

