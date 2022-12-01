<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 15.9% to Reach $24.36 Billion in 2022 – Forecasts to 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities – 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q3 2022 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 15.9% on an annual basis to reach US$24,364.4 million in 2022.

The BNPL payment industry in Sweden has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with the impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Sweden remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 14.2% during 2022-2028.

The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$24,364.4 million in 2021 to reach US$54,143.5 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors – Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.
  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
  • Market Share by Key Players

Scope

Sweden BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 – 2028
  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
  • Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 – 2028
  • Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 – 2028
  • Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 – 2028
  • Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 – 2028
  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 – 2028

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players (Klarna, Afterpay, PFC, Sweetpay, Zaver)

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group
  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income
  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender
  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esh8v3

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

