Swarmer Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swarmer, a drone autonomy software company supporting operations in Ukraine, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed underwritten initial public offering of shares of its common stock.

The timing of the offering, number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions. Swarmer intends to list its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SWMR."

Lucid Capital Markets is acting as sole bookrunner for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Lucid Capital Markets, LLC, 570 Lexington Avenue, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10022.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The shares of common stock may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

ABOUT SWARMER

Swarmer is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic technologies that address critical operational challenges faced by modern military forces. Swarmer’s primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, multi-domain unmanned systems integration, AI-powered collaborative autonomy, and command and control software for distributed robotic operations. The company’s primary customer base consists of drone manufacturers who license Swarmer’s software for integration with their hardware platforms. Swarmer’s technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Swarmer maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

swarmer@icrinc.com