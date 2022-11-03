<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Swap Health Launches Out of Stealth With Investment from 25m Health, Partnership with University of Florida

Swap’s Industry-First Food as Medicine Technology Treats Chronic Conditions in Low-Income Populations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swap Health today announced its launch out of stealth mode with an investment from 25m Health, a joint venture between 25madison, Lifepoint Health, and Apollo Global Management, and a research partnership with the University of Florida. Swap helps lower-income and food insecure individuals manage chronic conditions like diabetes through nutritional therapy, expanded access to affordable healthy food, and population-specific nutritional education.

“We’re thrilled to launch a first-of-its-kind software platform that directly addresses one of the primary Social Determinants of Health: nutrition,” said Aaron Doades, CEO and co-founder of Swap Health. “Together with 25m Health and the University of Florida, we’re excited to increase access to care for a vulnerable population and showcase that the total cost of care can be lowered using proprietary, patient-friendly interventions and empirical clinical data.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Swap Health through 25m Health’s healthtech venture expertise and Lifepoint Health’s expansive provider and patient footprint. There is a large opportunity to increase access to nutrition and chronic disease management for low-income populations, who have traditionally been overlooked and are at most risk, and the Swap Health team will do just that,” said Steven Price, CEO and Co-Founder, 25madison.

“I am excited to collaborate and work with the team at Swap Health,” said University of Florida’s Dr. Anne Mathews, PH.D, R.D.N. “Using technology for social good; to support people and families in eating healthfully is so important. I am a firm believer that these kinds of programs are a big part of the solution to addressing both food insecurity and preventing and managing chronic diseases.”

For more information about Swap Health, visit https://www.swaphealth.com.

About Swap Health

Swap Health develops software that utilizes food as medicine to help low-to-moderate income individuals prevent and manage nutrition-related chronic conditions. Our mission is to improve health outcomes for underserved populations using sustainable, easy-to-implement behavioral changes, lowering the cost of care and solving endemic issues like food-insecurity in the process. Led by veteran technologists and clinical experts, Swap is building a platform for long-term healthful living. Learn more at swaphealth.com

Contacts

press@swaphealth.com
(973) 370-2364

