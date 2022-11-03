Swap Health Launches Out of Stealth With Investment from 25m Health, Partnership with University of Florida

Swap’s Industry-First Food as Medicine Technology Treats Chronic Conditions in Low-Income Populations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swap Health today announced its launch out of stealth mode with an investment from 25m Health, a joint venture between 25madison, Lifepoint Health, and Apollo Global Management, and a research partnership with the University of Florida. Swap helps lower-income and food insecure individuals manage chronic conditions like diabetes through nutritional therapy, expanded access to affordable healthy food, and population-specific nutritional education.

“We’re thrilled to launch a first-of-its-kind software platform that directly addresses one of the primary Social Determinants of Health: nutrition,” said Aaron Doades, CEO and co-founder of Swap Health. “Together with 25m Health and the University of Florida, we’re excited to increase access to care for a vulnerable population and showcase that the total cost of care can be lowered using proprietary, patient-friendly interventions and empirical clinical data.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Swap Health through 25m Health’s healthtech venture expertise and Lifepoint Health’s expansive provider and patient footprint. There is a large opportunity to increase access to nutrition and chronic disease management for low-income populations, who have traditionally been overlooked and are at most risk, and the Swap Health team will do just that,” said Steven Price, CEO and Co-Founder, 25madison.

“I am excited to collaborate and work with the team at Swap Health,” said University of Florida’s Dr. Anne Mathews, PH.D, R.D.N. “Using technology for social good; to support people and families in eating healthfully is so important. I am a firm believer that these kinds of programs are a big part of the solution to addressing both food insecurity and preventing and managing chronic diseases.”

About Swap Health



Swap Health develops software that utilizes food as medicine to help low-to-moderate income individuals prevent and manage nutrition-related chronic conditions. Our mission is to improve health outcomes for underserved populations using sustainable, easy-to-implement behavioral changes, lowering the cost of care and solving endemic issues like food-insecurity in the process. Led by veteran technologists and clinical experts, Swap is building a platform for long-term healthful living. Learn more at swaphealth.com

