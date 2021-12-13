Swap.com Names Pietryla PR & Marketing Agency of Record

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swap.com, one of the largest online consignment retailers in the United States, selected Pietryla PR & Marketing following an comprehensive public relations and marketing agency search.

“After meeting with Christine a few times and reviewing her team’s capabilities we were excited to move forward,” said Gray King, CEO of Swap.com. “It hasn’t even been a month yet and we’ve already gotten some great results. We’re looking forward to this trend continuing into 2022.”

“It’s not hard to get the word out for clients with a great story. Especially as people look for ways to save money and keep clothes out of landfills,” explains Christine Wetzler, president and owner of Pietryla PR. “Swap not only offers high quality consignment items, but its modular item-adding system makes it easy to list unique items for resale at higher volumes than traditional peer-to-peer marketplaces — so we have more than one good story to tell a variety of markets.”

As Swap’s competitors struggle to merchandise, source, and process the volume of inventory required to meet customer demand in-house, the company’s model simplifies the value chain and will handle millions of units over the next few years. These are items that will find new life outside of a landfill. Further, this model invites retailers and manufacturers to jump into the circular economy and generate online sales quickly.

About Swap.com

Swap.com, recently recognized by Internet Retailer as one of the Hot 100 innovative e-tailers in the industry, is the largest online consignment and thrift shop with nearly 2 million unique items. The company strives to redefine consignment services by making the process of buying and selling pre-owned goods more convenient, safe, and profitable. Preventing waste by saving pre-owned clothes and accessories from ending up in landfills, shoppers can feel good about the purchases they make on Swap.com. Offering clothes for babies, children, women and men, Swap.com is a one-stop shop the whole family can enjoy. The service was launched in 2012.

