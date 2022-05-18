SWAP Chooses AuditBoard to Streamline and Strengthen Internal Audit Processes

AuditBoard empowers agile auditing, process efficiency, and improved client collaboration for leading UK-based internal audit consultancy

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced that UK-based, not-for-profit SWAP Internal Audit Services has chosen AuditBoard to automate processes and improve execution, enabling them to deliver superior audit planning and risk assessment to their customers.

SWAP is the biggest local government internal audit partnership in England and Wales, dedicated to improving the efficiency and productivity of public sector organisations and helping them manage their risks. Finding that long, narrative-driven audit reports were no longer adequate, and inefficiencies were holding them back from being as agile as possible in their delivery, SWAP sought a solution to streamline internal processes and enable better communication with their clients.

With AuditBoard’s OpsAudit solution, SWAP is now able to perform continuous, rolling risk assessments and audit planning, all in one place. They also now have real-time dashboards they need to better communicate results — and help their customers take a proactive, strategic approach to mitigating risk.

“When it came time to streamline our internal audit processes, we wanted a partner, not just a solution,” said David Hill, CEO at SWAP. “Working alongside AuditBoard has allowed us to be far more agile and increase our efficiency to deliver the very best results for our customers. The engagement with AuditBoard has been first class, and as a team, we are excited about the future.”

“As our strong growth in the UK and Ireland continues, we are thrilled to be partnering with an industry-leading organisation like SWAP,” said Tom Reeson Price, Head of Sales for the UK and Ireland at AuditBoard. “We look forward to serving their needs well as we seek to drive strategic value for both SWAP and its customers alike.”

About SWAP Internal Audit Services

SWAP Internal Audit Services was established in 2005 as a Local Government Partnership. Starting with just two initial partners, it has grown steadily to now include 26 partners across the UK. SWAP provides a comprehensive internal audit service primarily to its partners, but also on a commercial basis to other organisations. As a not-for-profit company, SWAP aims to provide tangible financial benefits for its partners whilst keeping charges low for all customers. In 2020, SWAP celebrated its 15th anniversary. The company is now setting its sights on ensuring the business continues to thrive and is actively exploring opportunities for the future. SWAP has developed an extensive and comprehensive portfolio of internal audit and risk management services and is positioned as an expert in the field. Staff are experienced and expert auditors who have a track record of working particularly in the local authority and public sector environment, as well as with academy schools, charities and housing associations.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and security compliance management. Today, more than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

