Suzy Launches Suzy Home for In-Home Usage Testing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following Suzy’s annual State of the Consumer Summit last week, the leading market research software platform announced today the launch of Suzy Home, an in-home usage testing (IHUT) solution that enables consumers to physically test products and provide comprehensive feedback to brands. The world’s largest enterprise companies will now be able to leverage Suzy’s proprietary audience and its unique combined qualitative and quantitative analysis capabilities to deliver deep insights from consumers’ hands-on experiences.

Suzy Home will be offered as an additional solution to Suzy’s existing client base and integrated into the company’s existing platform. Through Suzy’s audience retargeting ability, clients are able to follow up on in-home usage testing with quantitative and/or qualitative testing and can then revisit the same consumers in the future for follow-up research. From conducting an unboxing to testing package appeal to journey mapping the customer experience with real consumers, Suzy Home will help brands test, validate, improve and launch new products with confidence.

Launching this new solution marks the culmination of successful piloting with a group of Suzy Home beta users who have used the Suzy Home over the last year to test new prototypes, including food and beverage products to consumer packaged goods and devices. As the Suzy platform continues to add differentiated, industry-leading capabilities, Suzy Home will support the significant expansion of offerings to new and existing Suzy clients and will help drive the company’s continued exponential growth.

“Suzy Home brings a powerful new capability to the Suzy platform and marks a significant next step in the digital transformation of the market research industry at large,” said Avi Savar, President of Suzy. “By introducing a full-service in-home usage testing solution that includes management of logistics and audience research within a streamlined tool, Suzy empowers enterprise companies to further deepen their engagement with consumers and delivers on our mission of enabling human understanding.”

Founded in 2018, Suzy is a real-time market research platform that aims to advance human understanding between consumers and enterprises everywhere, at the speed of culture. Suzy’s audience-powered tools enable research from start to finish, helping enterprises make more intelligent decisions with ease. Many of the biggest brands in the world use Suzy to deliver breakthrough products and experiences backed by data-driven decisions. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2021, and as a GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research. Suzy has raised $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com.

