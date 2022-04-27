Sustainalytics Ranks INNIO ESG Risk Rating as Number One amongst 500 companies in the Machinery industry

INNIO makes significant progress in advancing its commitment to sustainability with low ESG risk rating

Sustainalytics ranks INNIO number one among more than 500 companies in the industry with lowest risk

INNIO achieves top rating across the Machinery Industry

JENBACH, Austria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–INNIO today announced that it has received an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating of 11.0 from Sustainalytics, assessing INNIO to be at “Low Risk” of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors. INNIO’s ESG Risk Rating places it number one of more than 500 companies in the Machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.* The assessment identifies INNIO’s strong performance across a broad range of ESG metrics.





“INNIO is relentlessly committed to ensuring that we incorporate effective ESG practices across all our operations. We are proud to have achieved Sustainalytics’ rating as the lowest ESG risk ranking in our industry,” said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO. “Securing a top rating in Sustainalytics’ extensive rating process marks a significant milestone and shows that our teams are committed, innovative and effective in building a sustainable future for our customers, employees, and the environment. This clearly demonstrates that INNIO is on the right track in contributing to the energy transition and building operational excellence.”

The Sustainalytics rating is yet another accomplishment in advancing INNIO’s ambition to elevate and operationalize the company’s ESG commitment. Additional recent achievements include:

Establishing the INNIO Sustainability Review Board

Publishing INNIO’s first Sustainability Report “Together for Sustainable Future”

Defining INNIO’s Sustainability goals

Conducting an ISO audit and renewal of certifications

Receiving a Gold Medal rating from EcoVadis

Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings measure a company’s exposure to industry specific Material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. This multi-dimensional way of measuring ESG risk combines the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at an assessment of ESG risk, i.e., a total unmanaged ESG risk score or the ESG Risk Rating, that is comparable across all industries. Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings provide a quantitative measure of unmanaged ESG risk and distinguishes between five levels of risk: negligible, low, medium, high and severe. Learn more about the ESG Risk Ratings here.

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics is a global leader in ESG research, ratings and data, serving the world’s leading institutional investors and corporations. Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world’s leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. For more information regarding Sustainalytics ESG rating, please visit https://www.sustainalytics.com/esg-ratings.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and our digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. We are individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we are enabling our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 3,500 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 54,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 80 countries.

INNIO was awarded the Gold Medal from EcoVadis in 2022 for our outstanding sustainability efforts.

For more information, visit INNIO’s website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*Rating took place in February 2022.

