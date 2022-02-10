Home Business Wire Sustainable Lab and SAP Japan Begin Collaboration to Visualize “True Corporate Value”
Business Wire

Sustainable Lab and SAP Japan Begin Collaboration to Visualize “True Corporate Value”

di Business Wire

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERP–Japanese fintech start-up Sustainable Lab Inc., a pioneer in data science for sustainability, and SAP Japan have begun a collaborative development of a service to visualize “true corporate value” including non-financial values (ESG/SDGs). The company had joined SAP Japan’s “SAP.iO Foundry Tokyo” Fall 2021 cohort program in October 2021 and the parties have laid the groundwork for the collaboration of service.

Aims of the collaboration

Through this collaboration, they will be able to provide our customers with more comprehensive data and multiple scenarios. It will also enable to assess, manage, share, and improve non-financial values such as corporate value enhancement and ESG/SDGs initiatives. They will support and accelerate more comprehensive and accurate ESG investment decisions for institutional investors and more data-driven SDGs management for corporate clients, thereby raising the level of sustainability in society and promoting sustainability transformation.

Overview of the service

They will be able to perform data analysis based on more data by linking TERRAST β, a non-financial big data platform specialized in ESG/SDGs provided by Sustainable Lab with various ERP solutions of SAP Japan (SAP® Sustainability Control Tower, SAP® Product Footprint Management, SAP® Responsible Design and Production, etc.).

Video about the service (YouTube)

About Sustainable Lab Inc.

Sustainable Lab, founded in 2019, is a big data professional team using AI to analyze non-financial and SDGs big data for illuminating social-good companies while creating solutions for Sustainability Transformation (SX). By using internationally recognized indicators as well as reported data, we can quantify the non-financial data (ESG/SDGs). This data is often discussed in qualitative terms; thus, we can make an integrated judgment of the corporation’s environmental and social values with our work.

Contacts

Natsuki Takagi

PR Division

Sustainable Lab Inc.

(81) 3-6869-3615

publicity@suslab.net

Articoli correlati

SumUp to Use Worldpay from FIS to Support Global Expansion and Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Worldpay from FIS selected by SumUp to provide global acquiring services. SumUp will utilise Worldpay’s scale to support continued global...
Continua a leggere

Temenos Helps Challenger Banks Go Live in Weeks With New Banking Services on the Temenos Banking Cloud

Business Wire Business Wire -
Over 70 challenger banks select Temenos Banking Cloud as their platform of choice GENEVA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking...
Continua a leggere

UK Businesses Shoot for Growth Amid Brexit and Supply Chain Disruptions, Inaugural J.P. Morgan Survey Finds

Business Wire Business Wire -
UK businesses are overwhelmingly confident in their post-Brexit performance LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UK business leaders are optimistic about the economy and their...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Microsoft

Microsoft blocca le macro da Internet nei file Office

Sicurezza