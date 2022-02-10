Sustainable Lab and SAP Japan Begin Collaboration to Visualize “True Corporate Value”

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERP–Japanese fintech start-up Sustainable Lab Inc., a pioneer in data science for sustainability, and SAP Japan have begun a collaborative development of a service to visualize “true corporate value” including non-financial values (ESG/SDGs). The company had joined SAP Japan’s “SAP.iO Foundry Tokyo” Fall 2021 cohort program in October 2021 and the parties have laid the groundwork for the collaboration of service.

Aims of the collaboration

Through this collaboration, they will be able to provide our customers with more comprehensive data and multiple scenarios. It will also enable to assess, manage, share, and improve non-financial values such as corporate value enhancement and ESG/SDGs initiatives. They will support and accelerate more comprehensive and accurate ESG investment decisions for institutional investors and more data-driven SDGs management for corporate clients, thereby raising the level of sustainability in society and promoting sustainability transformation.

Overview of the service

They will be able to perform data analysis based on more data by linking TERRAST β, a non-financial big data platform specialized in ESG/SDGs provided by Sustainable Lab with various ERP solutions of SAP Japan (SAP® Sustainability Control Tower, SAP® Product Footprint Management, SAP® Responsible Design and Production, etc.).

About Sustainable Lab Inc.

Sustainable Lab, founded in 2019, is a big data professional team using AI to analyze non-financial and SDGs big data for illuminating social-good companies while creating solutions for Sustainability Transformation (SX). By using internationally recognized indicators as well as reported data, we can quantify the non-financial data (ESG/SDGs). This data is often discussed in qualitative terms; thus, we can make an integrated judgment of the corporation’s environmental and social values with our work.

