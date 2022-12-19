Susanna Gotsch, Industry Analyst for CCC Intelligent Solutions, to Retire

After 30 years providing trusted insight and perspective on key trends impacting the P&C insurance economy, Gotsch will retire at the end of the year

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announces today Susanna Gotsch, Sr. Director Industry Analytics, will retire at the end of the year after 30 years with the company.

“Susanna is exemplary in every way and her retirement, while bittersweet, is extremely well-earned,” said Chairman and CEO, Githesh Ramamurthy. “From her early days helping to build what has become a world-class analytics team, to becoming among the most valued and trusted voices in the industry, Susanna’s contributions have been significant within CCC and beyond. She has been generous with her time and knowledge and leaves behind a strong team to carry forward the important work of equipping customers with information and insights to help them manage their business. We wish Susanna the very best as she transitions into retirement.”

Susanna joined CCC in 1992, working in roles of increasing responsibility in product development and management for Analytics, before taking on a role to lead the company’s data warehouse development team. In 2000 she also began serving as the company’s industry analyst, a role which would become her full-time responsibility.

During her time at CCC, Susanna has made countless contributions and received numerous recognitions. She developed and has led CCC’s Crash Course publication since 1995, helping to make it a highly sought-after report on the trends and drivers impacting our industry. She received the industry honorarium “Most Influential Women in the Collision Repair Industry” in 2011, served on the board of the Women’s Industry Network from 2013-2019, and has been a mainstay at industry events, representing CCC at hundreds of conferences.

“CCC has been my home away from home for 30 years and I will miss working side-by-side with my amazing co-workers and so many wonderful people in this special industry,” said Gotsch. “I’ve had a front row seat as the industry has been transforming from analog to digital to AI-powered. I have thoroughly enjoyed my role in bringing CCC’s passion for helping customers use data-driven insights to inform their business. I’m excited to spend more time with family and pursue my other interests, and I wish to thank Githesh, the CCC team, and the industry for an amazing run.”

The CCC trends and insights team will continue to be led by Jason Verlen, vice president, product marketing, and has expanded to include Kyle Krumlauf who will focus on auto physical damage, and Erik Bahnsen, who will focus on casualty. In addition, a cross functional team of subject matter experts will further scale the insights and trends information delivered to clients and the broader industry.

Added Ramamurthy, “Our industry has become significantly more complex and the trends impacting our industry have never been greater. By expanding our team, we can scale our ability to provide customers with the visibility and understanding needed to manage their business.”

