SurveyMonkey Enables Customers to Collect Responses via WhatsApp

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SurveyMonkey, the world’s most popular platform for surveys and forms, has added WhatsApp to its social media collector options. Customers can now seamlessly share surveys or forms to their WhatsApp groups and contacts with a single click. The WhatsApp social sharing feature joins existing social media collectors available for LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, and Microsoft Teams, making it easier than ever for WhatsApp’s billions of users to collect insights and information from a wider audience, in the moment, and wherever they are.





The addition of WhatsApp social sharing empowers SurveyMonkey customers—who span over 130 countries and speak 56 languages—to engage with their audiences instantly via their mobile devices. Since its launch, the feature has seen unprecedented engagement, generating 2x more clicks and shares than all other social sharing platforms SurveyMonkey supports.

“Long recognized as a global messaging powerhouse and used by over 2 billion people worldwide, WhatsApp has already proven to be a game-changer for our customers,” said Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey. “Its worldwide appeal has opened a new door for our users, giving them an easy and secure way to share their surveys and forms on a platform they already use and trust.”

This news crowns a milestone year for SurveyMonkey, building on numerous CX, marketing, and HR customer-driven product and feature releases and a series of industry accolades. Last month, the company announced new advanced analysis capabilities including multi-survey analysis, which enables users to analyze multiple surveys and/or forms in a single visualization, turning an overload of data into actionable impact.

Other recent and notable company highlights include being celebrated as the #1 online form builder in G2’s fall Enterprise Grid® Report for the third time this year and further dominating G2 categories in Europe, EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia, India, and more. The company’s best-in-class forms product has also gained traction through new features designed to streamline global data collection. A recently launched PayPal integration allows users to securely collect payments globally.

