Surgere® Introduces the Next Evolution of Interius, Delivering Mobile-First Access, Agentic AI and In-Transit Asset Visibility at Manifest 2026

GREEN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surgere®, the industry leader in creating supply chain visibility with 99.9% data accuracy, is introducing the next evolution of its Interius platform this week at Manifest 2026, the leading global conference for supply chain and logistics innovation, taking place in Las Vegas.

The latest Interius advancements deliver fully responsive access across all devices, expanded AI-driven intelligence through Sophia and new in-transit asset tracking that extends visibility over the road. Together, these updates represent a major step forward in Surgere’s mission to build AI-powered, frictionless supply chains—bringing real-time intelligence to supply chain teams wherever work happens.

Interius Goes Fully Responsive: Insights at Your Fingertips

As supply chain work increasingly moves beyond the desk, Interius is now fully responsive across desktops, tablets and mobile devices—providing visibility into operationally critical assets. Users can perform job-critical tasks while staying ahead of disruptions with predictive, real-time alerts, whether on the plant floor, in a warehouse or on the move.

With mobile-first access to Interius, supply chain professionals can make faster decisions, collaborate more effectively and respond to issues in real time—driving greater agility across everyday workflows by putting actionable intelligence directly at their fingertips.

AI Tools Built for Human-Centered Decision-Making

Building on its introduction at Manifest 2025, Surgere’s agentic AI assistant, Sophia, continues to expand as a core part of the Interius platform. Designed as a digital co-worker, Sophia works alongside supply chain teams to monitor critical data, surface insights and help guide action across common operational challenges.

Powered by Surgere’s foundation of 99.9% high-fidelity data structured specifically for AI, Sophia delivers reliable, repeatable and scalable intelligence, enhancing speed-to-decision and building confidence in every action—while keeping humans firmly in control. As Sophia learns each customer’s unique supply chain environment, its insights grow more powerful, helping organizations move closer to a more automated, frictionless future.

New Over-the-Road Visibility: Tracking Assets in Transit

Launching later in 2026, Surgere will introduce new over-the-road asset tracking functionality fully integrated into Interius, completing an end-to-end visibility loop across the supply chain. This expanded capability extends asset visibility from inside company-owned facilities to the yard and over the road—capturing and processing time, location and quantity data across supplier networks, in-transit movement and end-customer locations.

“Today’s supply chains demand accurate, real-time intelligence everywhere decisions are made—from the floor to the yard to the road,” said Thomas Strain, VP of Technology, Surgere. “This next evolution of Interius brings together mobile-first access, agentic AI and in-transit visibility to help our customers reduce friction, accelerate decisions and build supply chains that are ready for what’s next.”

Experience Interius at Manifest 2026

Visit the Surgere team at Booth #753 to see how Interius integrations and AI-powered visibility are transforming supply chain operations. To request a demonstration or learn more, visit www.Surgere.com.

At Surgere, our singular focus is building AI-powered, frictionless supply chains that changes the way supply chains operate. We deliver on this mission with leading-edge, engineered IoT-based solutions matched seamlessly with our SaaS platform, Interius. The result for our customers is real-time, end-to-end visibility in critical supply chain operations: packaging specification management, asset management, asset localization, production control, inventory control, warehouse management and transportation visibility. On a global scale, these results are powered by 99.9% differentiated data accuracy and amplified by an agentic AI approach that provides predictive insights to keep our customers ahead of supply chain disruptions and their competitors. Visit us at www.Surgere.com.

For more information, contact Michael Schwabe at Michael.Schwabe@surgere.com