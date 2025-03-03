Surf Air Mobility Strengthens Aviation Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ("the Company" or "Surf Air Mobility"), a leading regional air mobility platform, today announced the appointment of two new key positions to the Company's air mobility team. Bob Waltz has joined Surf Air Mobility as the Vice President of Flight Operations, effective March 1, 2025. Linda MacAskill has joined Surf Air Mobility as the Director of System Operations Center, effective December 1, 2024.

Both Captain Waltz and Mrs. MacAskill will be located at Surf Air Mobility's new air operations center ("AOC") in Addison, TX, a suburb of Dallas, where the Company is actively hiring, including positions in Maintenance, Safety & Regulatory Compliance, Finance & Accounting, and Operations.

" As we execute on the second phase of our Transformation Plan – Optimization – Bob and Linda's impressive track records and decades of aviation experience will be instrumental in achieving profitability in our air operations this year," said Deanna White, CEO and COO of Surf Air Mobility. " I’m confident in their experience helping to run safe, reliable, and profitable air operations."

About Bob Waltz – VP of Flight Operations

Captain Waltz joins Surf Air Mobility most recently from his role as Senior Director of Flight Operations at Sun Country Airlines, where as 119 Director of Operations he managed complex passenger, charter, and ACMI cargo operations. Prior to that, his distinguished career at Southwest Airlines included roles as Vice President of Flight Operations and 119 Chief Pilot, where he led flight safety initiatives, regulatory compliance, and pilot training programs. As Network Director, he orchestrated Southwest's massive daily operation of 4,000+ flights and ~400,000 passengers, demonstrating his ability to manage large-scale aviation operations efficiently, all while serving as a B-737 Captain and Check Pilot.

Captain Waltz's 30-year military career spans combat and combat support operations in the T-38, C-130, and other aircraft. Bob's academic credentials include a Ph.D. in Aeronautical Science specializing in Safety Management Systems, complemented by his fellowship in the Royal Aeronautical Society. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at Embry Riddle University's Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety and is a senior advisor for the Advanced Air Mobility Institute, focusing on integrating new technologies into regional transportation.

At Surf Air Mobility, Captain Waltz will bring his extensive operational expertise to enhance flight operations across the Company's network. His focus will include operational standardization, performance improvement, and the continued elevation of the Company's safety culture. Captain Waltz's background in managing large-scale operations will be instrumental as Surf Air Mobility continues to optimize its regional air service offerings.

About Linda MacAskill – Director of System Operations Center

Mrs. MacAskill joins Surf Air Mobility most recently from her role as Operations Manager at TransMedics Aviation. Prior to that, Mrs. MacAskill was the Director of Mission Control for JetSuite, where she directed the operations of JetSuite's private charter aircraft services.

Mrs. MacAskill was the Maintenance Project Manager for Bombardier where she helped coordinate aircraft maintenance procedures and communications. Prior to that, she was Site Manager, Interiors for JetSet Aviation Interiors Inc., and Manager, Scheduling & Records for CAE.

Mrs. MacAskill spent the first 19 years of her career with Bombardier Flexjet as Director, Flight Operations Center where she supported operations for FAR Part 91, 91K, and 135 unscheduled and on-demand air carriers with a fleet from 85-100 business jets, directed schedules and logistics for 300+ crew members, and led a cross-functional team of dispatch, scheduling, maintenance, and customer support.

At Surf Air Mobility, Mrs. MacAskill will leverage her extensive operational background to enhance the Company's operations. Her expertise in operational efficiency and coordination will support the Company's commitment to reliable service and positive customer experiences. Her wealth of experience in managing complex aviation operations will contribute significantly to the Company's transformation plan.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform and one of the largest commuter airlines in the U.S. by scheduled departures as well as the largest passenger operator of Cessna Caravans in the U.S. In addition to its airline operations, Surf Air Mobility is currently developing an AI powered airline software operating system and is working toward certification of electric powertrain technology. Surf Air Mobility plans to offer our technology solutions to the entire regional air mobility industry to improve safety, efficiency, profitability and reduce emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Surf Air Mobility’s profitability and future financial results. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of Surf Air Mobility’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Surf Air Mobility and reflect Surf Air Mobility’s current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility’s future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the inability to accurately forecast demand for products and manage product inventory in an effective and efficient manner; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility’s growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility’s customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility’s services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility’s obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that Surf Air Mobility files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and Surf Air Mobility’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, before making an investment decision. Surf Air Mobility assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

