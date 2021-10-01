SurePoint Technologies Wins Prestigious Award as “Top 3” Practice Management Software in the New York Law Journal’s Twelfth Annual “Best Of”

Lawyers and firm administrators in the New York legal community vote the SurePoint Legal Management System (LMS) as a top practice management system for their law firms.





CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SurePointCommunity—SurePoint Technologies, the leading cloud provider of practice management solutions to law firms, announced today that the SurePoint Legal Management System (LMS) has won “Top 3” Practice Management Software in the New York Law Journal’s twelfth annual “Best Of”.

The New York Law Journal developed the “Best Of” to help lawyers identify the best legal products and service providers for their law practice. The top three ranking companies for each category as voted on by the readers are listed in an annual publication.

“We are honored that the New York community has voted LMS a ‘Top 3’ Practice Management Software. It’s through their tremendous efforts that these accolades are possible,” said Tom Obermaier, Chief Executive Officer of SurePoint. “The SurePoint team is humbled that legal professionals in New York have embraced LMS and continue to do amazing work for their clients every day. To know that LMS has helped the New York legal community continue to practice law and run their firms successfully whether remote or hybrid makes this award especially meaningful.”

SurePoint provides law firms with a singular, cloud-based platform, empowering clients with improved workflows, data-driven insights and the ability to maximize profitability. SurePoint’s comprehensive, end-to-end software enables law firms to run efficiently and includes financial management, payment processing, mobile timekeeping, business intelligence and real-time reporting to more than 400 law firms across all 50 states.

This award marks the eleventh “Best Of” win for SurePoint Technologies. Earlier this year, SurePoint Technologies received national award recognition by winning “Top 3” Case Management Software in The National Law Journal’s tenth annual “Best Of”. LMS has also been recognized as a top legal product in multiple “Best Of” editions including The National Law Journal – Midwest, The National Law Journal – Washington D.C., and the Texas Lawyer. In these surveys, readers voted LMS as a top software provider in the categories of Matter Management System, Case Management Software, Time & Billing Software, and Practice Management.

Recently, SurePoint Technologies announced a strategic investment from Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $6.4 billion in assets under management. The investment furthers SurePoint’s innovation trajectory to develop critical and essential tools that law firms need to run their businesses and to create new categories of industry leading technology to evolve the business and practice of law.

About SurePoint Technologies

SurePoint Technologies is a leading provider of financial and practice management software to law firms nationwide. For more than 40 years, law firms have relied on SurePoint’s award-winning enterprise software to drastically improve workflow and maximize financial performance. With a community of more than 50,000 members, SurePoint continues to transform the legal industry by enabling law firms to unlock higher performance by freeing lawyers of administrative burdens so they can spend far more time focusing on their clients and their practice. Learn more at https://surepoint.com.

Contacts

Lydia Flocchini



Chief Marketing Officer



SurePoint Technologies



LFlocchini@surepoint.com

513-977-4864