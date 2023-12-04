Home Business Wire SurePoint Technologies and LawToolBox Announce Strategic Partnership
Business Wire

SurePoint Technologies and LawToolBox Announce Strategic Partnership

di Business Wire

SurePoint Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with LawToolBox to empower firms by combining SurePoint’s client management, practice management, and financial management solutions with LawToolBox’s legal calendaring and court rules-based deadline capabilities.


CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#surepointSurePoint Technologies, the leading provider of award-winning software that improves workflow and maximizes financial performance and profitability for law firms, is excited to announce a new partnership with LawToolBox, a pioneering provider of legal calendaring tools.

The partnership between the two companies will allow law firms who leverage both SurePoint solutions and LawToolBox to track legal deadlines, manage clients and matters, automate billing, and gain actionable insights from one central location. SurePoint customers can now receive access to LawToolBox365’s cloud-based legal deadline calculator and its proprietary, court rules-based calendaring and matter management from within their current practice and financial management system.

We are excited to partner with SurePoint and their community of over 1,000 law firms. We look forward to providing an enhanced workflow experience for our shared customers,” said LawToolBox CEO Jack Grow. “Combining our expertise in legal calendaring and deadline management with SurePoint’s practice management solutions, provides our customers with greater efficiency and accuracy so they can spend more time focusing on their clients.”

SurePoint Technologies Chief Product Officer Ben Travis added, “At SurePoint, our community is at the center of everything we do. This partnership is a direct result of that focus. Partnering with LawToolBox furthers our mission to transform the legal industry by providing solutions that help legal professionals reduce their administrative burdens and focus on providing excellent service.”

The integration is now available for the SurePoint Legal Management System (LMS) and will be available for Coyote Analytics in 2024. For more information, or to request a demo, visit https://surepoint.com/lawtoolbox.

About SurePoint Technologies

SurePoint® is the leading provider of award-winning software that improves workflow and maximizes financial performance and profitability for law firms. Its distinctive cloud platform integrates client management, practice management, and financial management for powerful relationship-building and knowledge-sharing capability. With a community of more than 100,000 members, SurePoint’s mission is to continue to transform the legal industry by enabling law firms to unlock higher performance, freeing lawyers of administrative burdens so they can spend more time focusing on their clients and their practices. Learn more at https://surepoint.com.

About LawToolBox

LawToolBox is a legal technology company that provides proprietary, court rules-based calendaring and matter management solutions to help lawyers automate their practices. Leading the legal calendaring space for nearly 25 years, LawToolBox remains an independent, best-of-breed solution for law firms and corporate legal departments. The company’s flagship product, LawToolBox365, is a cloud-based legal deadline calculator that transforms Microsoft Teams and Outlook with US & International rules for law firms and real-time updates when rules change. Learn more at https://www.lawtoolbox.com.

Contacts

Ed Deaton, VP, Marketing | info@surepoint.com

Articoli correlati

New American Funding Selects Snapdocs as Digital Closings Provider

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapdocs, the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing provider, announced that New American Funding (NAF) has selected its...
Continua a leggere

Vertiv Acquisition of CoolTera Ltd. Boosts Liquid Cooling Portfolio

Business Wire Business Wire -
Deal to strengthen Vertiv’s capabilities to support deployment of AI at scaleCOLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider...
Continua a leggere

Dole Receives Grand Winner Award for Efforts that Support its Workforce and Well-being in Costa Rica

Business Wire Business Wire -
AmCham recognizes Dole Costa Rica with two Social Responsibility in Action AwardsCHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE), a global...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php