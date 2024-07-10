SurePoint® Debuts Enhanced Attorney Workspace Tailored to Optimize Operations and Client Satisfaction for Mid-Sized Law Firms

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SurePoint Technologies, the leading provider of innovative legal software solutions to mid-sized law firms is proud to introduce Coyote Practice Management (CPM), a robust practice and financial management solution that encompasses cloud-based Coyote Analytics and the CPM Attorney Workspace, a brand new, web-based experience for attorneys and other law firm timekeepers. This important release marks a milestone for all current and future Coyote customers, as it represents a significant step toward fulfilling SurePoint’s vision of expanding cloud native capabilities in its popular legal management solutions.





The new web-based CPM Attorney Workspace is specifically developed to improve the attorney experience. Faster timekeeping capabilities and an intuitive interface allow law firms to achieve peak performance and profitability by significantly reducing administrative challenges.

“At SurePoint, we understand the pressing need for transformative solutions that unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency in law firms,” said Jeff Dernavich, Chief Product Officer at SurePoint. “We’re proud to deliver this elevated timekeeping experience and provide a foundation that will set new standards in legal software with Coyote Practice Management and our new workspace for law firm timekeepers.”

Key benefits of the CPM Attorney Workspace include:

Secure, web-based access from anywhere with an internet connection

Fewer steps required to capture time, offering significant time savings for users

Ability to review your day’s work at a glance and find out what might be missing

Quick snapshots of where your Client/Matter stands

The ability to leverage LawToolBox, a trusted SurePoint partner, directly within the new CPM Attorney Workspace, bringing seamless access to enhanced docketing and case deadline management

“Our mission with CPM is clear: to empower law firms and legal professionals with the tools they need to thrive,” said Katie Thurman, Coyote Product Manager at SurePoint. “Addressing the frustrations and inefficiencies that have plagued law firms for years will be a game changer. These are the same challenges I faced as a legal professional.”

SurePoint’s latest innovation enhances operational efficiencies, improves client satisfaction, and accelerates the billing process for law firms. By providing flexible access from anywhere, Coyote Practice Management empowers legal teams to work seamlessly and collaboratively, ensuring they can deliver exceptional service to their clients while maximizing productivity and profitability.

