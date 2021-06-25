SureCo Healthcare + Technology Acquires Tembi Telehealth

SureCo, a leader in pioneering health care solutions, purchases telemedicine network and platform, Tembi Health

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#health–Following-up on SureCo’s acquisition of Tembi Telehealth and Steven Richardson joining the executive team as Chief Population Health Officer, we are pleased to announce that Tembi’s Founders are also joining the SureCo family.

Carisa Quintana, former Chief Financial Officer for Tembi, has joined SureCo as Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Carisa brings over 15 years of experience in accounting and finance. Before joining Tembi, she held various roles at Microsoft Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds a Master’s Degree in Professional Accounting and an undergrad in Mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin.

Valente Quintana, former Chief Technology Officer for Tembi has joined SureCo as Vice President of Systems Enablement. Valente brings over 20 years of experience in technology and business development. Before joining Tembi, he held various roles from technology, marketing, and business development at Microsoft Corporation. Before Microsoft, Valente owned and managed various tech-related businesses. He holds a degree in Computer Systems from Monterrey Technological Institute of Technology at Mexico City.

Brandon Lincecum, Co-Founder and former Vice President of Business Development for Tembi has joined SureCo as Enterprise Client Success Manager. Brandon brings over 15 years of sales, service, and technical knowledge from a different industry. Before joining Tembi, he held various roles in the heavy equipment industry. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and Applied Sciences from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas and an Associates in Caterpillar Diesel Prep Technology from Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas.

Combined, the companies serve SureCo’s mission is to provide better and more engaged healthcare while driving down the cost and improving the quality of care. Tembi Health will allow SureCo to provide their clients with instant access to exceptional care in which they can be treated and prescribed via a telemedicine visit.

Please join us in congratulating Carisa, Valente and Brandon on their new roles, wishing them continued success ahead.

ABOUT SURECO

SureCo, its subsidiaries, and its partners are at the forefront of health care change in the U.S., serving both consumers and businesses. Established in 2015, we develop pioneering programs and solutions that promote great health while lowering health care costs and improving the quality of care. We lead the industry in new care options, technology, and administration opportunities. We’ve only just begun to fulfill our mission to create a better healthcare system for all. For more information, visit www.sureco.com.

ABOUT TEMBI

Tembi Health is a nationwide telemedicine platform. Since 2016, Tembi’s telemedicine platform has connected high-quality medical providers with patients in need of medical services. Tembi is unique in that the software allows medical providers to order labs, medications, and radiology scans. The providers can also seamlessly take notes while talking with patients. This improves the quality of care and closes the gap in healthcare.

