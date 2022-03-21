Suprema and BioConnect to Unveil Full Suprema Integration into BioConnect’s Trust Platform at ISC West

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Both Suprema and BioConnect will be showcasing the integration of BioConnect’s Trust Platform at their respective booths #11063 & #22067 at ISC West. Edsel Shreve, BioConnect’s Chief Sales Officer will also be presenting in the Suprema booth on Thursday March 24th from 3-3:30pm to highlight the integration and talk about the positive impact of the partnership for securing critical access points.

“Suprema is dedicated to driving innovation through our technology integration partners. BioConnect’s integration of our latest offerings, including the FaceStation F2 and the soon to be released BioStation 3 into their Trust Platform is another milestone for our partnership and will provide our customers with exciting new tools to meet regulatory and compliance requirements,” commented Hanchul Kim, CEO Suprema.

The recipient of the Security Industry Association’s 2021 New Product Showcase Best Convergence and Integration Solution, BioConnect’s Trust Platform is an advanced version of BioConnect Enterprise that provides the foundation for unifying Physical Access Control Systems (PACS), biometrics, mobile, health & safety, privacy and compliance across traditional access points in the enterprise and to spaces beyond the reach of traditional access control systems such as micro-data centers, safes and edge devices.

“While our partnership with Suprema has spanned over a decade, we are continuing to expand the collaboration to address the most critical issues enterprises are facing to protect their facilities,” commented Rob Douglas Founder and CEO. BioConnect. “The integration of Suprema’s award-winning devices into our Trust Platform is the next natural step in our journey together and furthers BioConnect’s commitment to bringing value to our customer base.”

BioConnect and Suprema have a 12 year history of collaborating to secure the world’s most critical physical access infrastructure with over 2100 organizations globally relying on the integration to secure their buildings and data centers. With ever changing regulatory requirements and privacy laws, BioConnect’s Trust Platform provides the tools to help organizations avoid fines and maintain compliance. BioConnect’s ability to integrate Suprema’s world class biometric readers with top Physical Access Control platforms like ACRE, AMAG, Brivo, Genetec, Honeywell, LenelS2, SoftwareHouse, RS2 and others means enterprises benefit from an extensive list of features no matter which platform(s) they have deployed. Features of the Trust Platform include the option to collect consent upon a biometric enrollment, advanced protection with TLS certs, multi-layer encryption and a future proofed architecture that can scale dynamically across many sites.

