Home Business Wire Supply Wisdom Risk Management Expert Available for Comment on Global IT Outage
Business Wire

Supply Wisdom Risk Management Expert Available for Comment on Global IT Outage

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jenna Wells, former Marine Corps Captain and Chief Customer & Product Officer of real-time risk intelligence platform Supply Wisdom, is available to speak on the detriment that today’s global IT outage, caused by reliance on third-party vendor CrowdStrike, has on enterprises. Jenna can discuss how continuous monitoring ensures swift implementation of disaster recovery and business continuity plans, so that organizations can maintain operational integrity and gain a competitive edge during outages like this one.


What: Expert source on global Microsoft and CrowdStrike outage

Who: Jenna Wells, Chief Customer & Product Officer, Supply Wisdom
When: Available immediately

Why: This incident underlines the importance of strong collaboration and communication between resiliency and third-party risk teams in mitigating the effects of catastrophic incidents like this.

“This massive outage, causing severe operational disruptions across nearly every industry, highlights the detriment that third-party reliance can have on organizations from a time, cost, and reputational perspective,” said Jenna Wells, Chief Customer & Product Officer at Supply Wisdom. “The severity of this disruption underscores the importance of enterprises having a strong risk management and business resiliency strategy in place for all their critical services, so that they can seamlessly activate contingency plans and minimize operational downtime to avoid losses.”

Please contact Aileen McNelis via email (AMcNelis@NextTechComms.com) or phone (732-813-1150) for additional information.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom transforms global business with comprehensive, predictive, real-time risk intelligence. Through continuous monitoring, comprehensive intelligence reports, and real-time alerts, Supply Wisdom speeds business growth, lowers costs, increases security and compliance, and unlocks revenue opportunities. Supply Wisdom’s full-stack AI-based SaaS products turn open-source data into risk intelligence and are the market’s only software to cover all risk domains in real-time: financial, cyber, operational, ESG, compliance, Nth party, and location-based risk. Supply Wisdom clients include Fortune 100 and Global 2000 firms in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology sectors, including United Healthcare, BNY Mellon, and Bank of Ireland. Supply Wisdom values diversity with a global workforce that is currently 57% female.

Contacts

Aileen McNelis

NextTech Communications

amcnelis@nexttechcomms.com

Articoli correlati

UK Mobile Operator Consumer Satisfaction Survey 2024: Mobile Subscriber Satisfaction, Roaming Experience and Attitudes to Additional Products and Services – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "UK Mobile Operator Consumer Satisfaction Survey: 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The new UK Mobile...
Continua a leggere

Skillsoft Appoints Jim Frankola and Fahd Beg to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
New directors bring decades of technology and financial expertiseBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company),...
Continua a leggere

California Marketplace Renews Knightscope Contract for 6th Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KSCP #SecurityRobot--Knightscope, Inc. (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”)...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php