Supply Wisdom Risk Management Expert Available for Comment on Global IT Outage

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jenna Wells, former Marine Corps Captain and Chief Customer & Product Officer of real-time risk intelligence platform Supply Wisdom, is available to speak on the detriment that today’s global IT outage, caused by reliance on third-party vendor CrowdStrike, has on enterprises. Jenna can discuss how continuous monitoring ensures swift implementation of disaster recovery and business continuity plans, so that organizations can maintain operational integrity and gain a competitive edge during outages like this one.





What: Expert source on global Microsoft and CrowdStrike outage



Who: Jenna Wells, Chief Customer & Product Officer, Supply Wisdom

When: Available immediately



Why: This incident underlines the importance of strong collaboration and communication between resiliency and third-party risk teams in mitigating the effects of catastrophic incidents like this.

“This massive outage, causing severe operational disruptions across nearly every industry, highlights the detriment that third-party reliance can have on organizations from a time, cost, and reputational perspective,” said Jenna Wells, Chief Customer & Product Officer at Supply Wisdom. “The severity of this disruption underscores the importance of enterprises having a strong risk management and business resiliency strategy in place for all their critical services, so that they can seamlessly activate contingency plans and minimize operational downtime to avoid losses.”

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom transforms global business with comprehensive, predictive, real-time risk intelligence. Through continuous monitoring, comprehensive intelligence reports, and real-time alerts, Supply Wisdom speeds business growth, lowers costs, increases security and compliance, and unlocks revenue opportunities. Supply Wisdom’s full-stack AI-based SaaS products turn open-source data into risk intelligence and are the market’s only software to cover all risk domains in real-time: financial, cyber, operational, ESG, compliance, Nth party, and location-based risk. Supply Wisdom clients include Fortune 100 and Global 2000 firms in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology sectors, including United Healthcare, BNY Mellon, and Bank of Ireland. Supply Wisdom values diversity with a global workforce that is currently 57% female.

