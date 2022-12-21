<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Supermicro to be Added to S&P MidCap 400® Index

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, welcomed the news that the company is being added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

“We appreciate being selected for the S&P MidCap 400 Index,” said Charles Liang, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “Since our founding 29 years ago we have been dedicated to building a best-in-class company serving our customers with leading-edge compute infrastructure. We want to thank everyone who has enabled our success, including our outstanding customers, vendors, partners, shareholders, and dedicated teams, all of which have enabled our dedication to excellence.”

S&P MidCap 400 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average are registered trademarks of S&P Dow Jones Indices.

About Supermicro

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Nicole Noutsios

email: ir@supermicro.com

