Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) (“Supermicro” or the “Company”), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025.
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights
- Net sales of $12.7 billion versus $5.0 billion in Q1'26 and $5.7 billion in Q2'25
- Gross margin of 6.3% versus 9.3% in Q1'26 and 11.8% in Q2'25
- Net income of $401 million versus $168 million in Q1'26 and $321 million in Q2'25
- Diluted net income per common share of $0.60 versus $0.26 in Q1'26 and $0.51 in Q2'25
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 6.4% versus 11.9% in Q2'25
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.69 versus $0.59 in Q2'25
- Cash flow used in operations for Q2'26 of $24 million and capital expenditures and investments of $46 million
“With our leading AI server and storage technology foundation, strong customer engagements, and expanding global manufacturing footprint, we are scaling rapidly to support large AI and enterprise deployments while continuing to strengthen our operational and financial execution,” said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro. “Our DCBBS, Data Center Building Block Solutions, enable customers to scale faster, greener, and at lower cost, Supermicro is well positioned to capture the next wave of AI and IT infrastructure demand.”
As of December 31, 2025, total cash and cash equivalents was $4.1 billion and total bank debt and convertible notes were $4.9 billion.
Business Outlook
The Company expects net sales of at least $12.3 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending March 31, 2026, GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $0.52 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $0.60. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 19.6% and 20.2%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 684 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 699 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $62 million in expected stock-based compensation, net of related tax effects of $19 million that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.
For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects net sales of at least $40.0 billion.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Supermicro will present a live audio webcast of our conference call to review its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The webcast will be available at https://ir.supermicro.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same website and will remain accessible for one year.
Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” "plan,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” “optimistic” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward looking statements may include statements regarding, among other things, guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 and updated full year fiscal 2026 guidance, expectations that additional customer commitments will be secured in the upcoming quarters of fiscal year 2026, meeting the Company's long-term targets and capitalizing on the growing market opportunity in the long-term, and our progressing leadership in DCBBS, DLC and AI technology. Such forward looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, (ii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may become less predictable for a variety of reasons, many of which are not in our control, (iii) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (iv) adverse economic conditions could affect our business, including, but not limited to, increased tariffs. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward looking statements are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.
About Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).
Supermicro, Server Building Block Solution, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.
All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,091,083
$
5,169,911
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
11,004,122
2,203,942
Inventories
10,595,448
4,680,375
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
433,944
247,426
Total current assets
26,124,597
12,301,654
Property, plant, and equipment, net
538,584
504,488
Deferred income taxes, net
655,367
607,416
Other assets
683,062
604,871
Total assets
$
28,001,610
$
14,018,429
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
13,753,207
$
1,281,977
Accrued liabilities
548,179
565,637
Income taxes payable
118,700
53,381
Lines of credit and current portion of term loans
201,776
75,060
Deferred revenue
774,846
368,737
Total current liabilities
15,396,708
2,344,792
Deferred revenue, non-current
527,909
362,645
Term loans, non-current
21,437
37,415
Convertible notes
4,654,623
4,645,178
Other long-term liabilities
408,756
326,528
Total liabilities
21,009,433
7,716,558
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
2,987,932
2,866,449
Accumulated other comprehensive income
695
705
Retained earnings
4,003,388
3,434,539
Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders’ equity
6,992,015
6,301,693
Non-controlling interest
162
178
Total stockholders’ equity
6,992,177
6,301,871
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
28,001,610
$
14,018,429
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
12,682,491
$
5,677,962
$
17,700,281
$
11,615,218
Cost of sales
11,883,924
5,007,940
16,434,341
10,169,616
Gross profit
798,567
670,022
1,265,940
1,445,602
Operating expenses:
Research and development
180,761
158,229
354,075
290,472
Sales and marketing
73,078
79,568
121,006
148,422
General and administrative
70,430
63,601
134,305
128,885
Total operating expenses
324,269
301,398
609,386
567,779
Income from operations
474,298
368,624
656,554
877,823
Other income, net
225
4,183
96
3,409
Interest income
51,042
8,776
102,398
16,783
Interest expense
(25,358
)
(6,535
)
(50,289
)
(23,889
)
Income before income tax provision
500,207
375,048
708,759
874,126
Income tax provision
(99,151
)
(56,969
)
(139,312
)
(131,701
)
Share of (loss) gain from equity investee, net of taxes
(492
)
2,517
(598
)
2,498
Net income
$
400,564
$
320,596
$
568,849
$
744,923
Net income per common share (A):
Basic
$
0.67
$
0.54
$
0.95
$
1.26
Diluted
$
0.60
$
0.51
$
0.86
$
1.17
Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share (A):
Basic
598,004
592,507
596,814
591,033
Diluted
693,989
636,047
674,068
637,597
(A) Reflects a ten-for-one stock split on September 30, 2024.
Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cost of sales
$
6,803
$
6,694
$
13,878
$
10,653
Research and development
59,542
50,809
116,975
87,336
Sales and marketing
10,324
9,559
21,424
17,322
General and administrative
13,816
15,060
27,347
30,825
Stock-based compensation expense, before taxes
$
90,485
$
82,122
$
179,624
$
146,136
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
2025
2024
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
568,849
$
744,923
Reconciliation of net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
25,354
18,557
Amortization of right-of-use (“ROU”) assets
17,670
5,991
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
9,506
4,415
Inventory valuation adjustment write-down
169,100
34,032
Stock-based compensation expense
179,624
146,136
Impairment loss
13,747
—
Share of loss (gain) from equity investee
598
(2,498
)
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
159
(300
)
Deferred income taxes, net
(51,875
)
(76,078
)
Other non-cash income, net
(8,705
)
(4,125
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(8,792,828
)
(319,374
)
Inventories
(6,088,819
)
699,613
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(58,855
)
(398,769
)
Accounts payable
12,466,768
(906,916
)
Accrued liabilities
(39,661
)
(59,654
)
Income taxes payable
68,041
96,845
Deferred revenue
571,373
182,276
Other long-term liabilities
8,533
4,073
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(941,421
)
169,147
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(53,491
)
(71,836
)
Investment in equity securities
(25,000
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(78,491
)
(71,836
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from lines of credit and term loans
238,800
1,306,777
Repayment of lines of credit and term loans
(123,391
)
(1,574,059
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(9,785
)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
12,925
6,869
Payment for withholding taxes related to settlement of equity awards
(71,066
)
(77,036
)
Other
14
15
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
47,497
(337,434
)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
(6,161
)
837
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(978,576
)
(239,286
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
5,172,301
1,670,273
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
4,193,725
$
1,430,987
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
40,470
$
19,006
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds
$
90,574
$
57,029
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Unpaid property, plant, and equipment purchases
$
17,131
$
26,674
ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease commitments
$
94,073
$
18,472
Transfer of inventory to property, plant, and equipment, net
$
4,646
$
3,238
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its condensed consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures presented below are: gross profit, gross margin; operating expenses; net income; net income per common share; diluted net income; diluted net income per common share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, (“Adjusted EBITDA”); and effective tax rate. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors by offering a consistent basis for comparing the Company's performance across periods, excluding items that are not reflective of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
We exclude the following adjustments from our non-GAAP financial measures:
Non-GAAP Adjustments
- Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to our equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. We believe that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.
- Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to the adjustments described above, we exclude the impact of Interest expense, Income tax (provision) benefit, and Depreciation and amortization during the period.
Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, please see the tables below for the reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures. These should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
GAAP Net Income
$
400,564
$
320,596
$
568,849
$
744,923
Interest expense
25,358
6,535
50,289
23,889
Income tax provision
99,151
56,969
139,312
131,701
Depreciation and amortization
13,013
9,183
25,354
18,557
Stock-based compensation
90,485
82,122
179,624
146,136
Adjusted EBITDA
$
628,571
$
475,405
$
963,428
$
1,065,206
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
5.0
%
8.4
%
5.4
%
9.2
%
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
GAAP Gross Profit
$
798,567
$
670,022
$
1,265,940
$
1,445,602
Stock-based compensation
6,803
6,694
13,878
10,653
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$
805,370
$
676,716
$
1,279,818
$
1,456,255
GAAP gross margin (%)
6.3
%
11.8
%
7.2
%
12.4
%
Stock-based compensation (%)
0.1
%
0.1
%
—
%
*
0.1
%
Non-GAAP gross margin (%)
6.4
%
11.9
%
7.2
%
12.5
%
*Represents an amount less than 0.1%.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
GAAP Operating Expenses
$
324,269
$
301,398
$
609,386
$
567,779
Adjustments to operating expenses
GAAP R&D operating expenses
180,761
158,229
354,075
290,472
Stock-based compensation
(59,542
)
(50,809
)
(116,975
)
(87,336
)
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses
121,219
107,420
237,100
203,136
GAAP S&M operating expenses
73,078
79,568
121,006
148,422
Stock-based compensation
(10,324
)
(9,559
)
(21,424
)
(17,322
)
Non-GAAP S&M operating expenses
62,754
70,009
99,582
131,100
GAAP G&A operating expenses
70,430
63,601
134,305
128,885
Stock-based compensation
(13,816
)
(15,060
)
(27,347
)
(30,825
)
Non-GAAP G&A operating expenses
56,614
48,541
106,958
98,060
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
$
240,587
$
225,970
$
443,640
$
432,296
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
GAAP Net Income - basic
$
400,564
$
320,596
$
568,849
$
744,923
Adjustments related to stock-based compensation:
Cost of sales
6,803
6,694
13,878
10,653
Operating expenses
83,682
75,428
165,746
135,483
Total adjustments to GAAP income before income tax provision
90,485
82,122
179,624
146,136
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(22,459
)
(19,136
)
(41,660
)
(35,009
)
Non-GAAP net income - basic
$
468,590
$
383,582
$
706,813
$
856,050
GAAP net income - basic
$
400,564
$
320,596
$
568,849
$
744,923
Convertible notes interest charge, net of tax
17,888
1,110
10,986
3,859
GAAP net income - diluted
$
418,452
$
321,706
$
579,835
$
748,782
Non-GAAP net income - basic
$
468,590
$
383,582
$
706,813
$
856,050
Convertible notes interest charge, net of tax
17,888
1,110
10,986
3,859
Non-GAAP net income - diluted
$
486,478
$
384,692
$
717,799
$
859,909
Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share:
Basic - GAAP
598,004
592,507
596,814
591,033
Basic - Non-GAAP
598,004
592,507
596,814
591,033
Diluted - GAAP
693,989
636,047
674,068
637,597
Non-GAAP adjustment
15,126
10,624
14,259
9,777
Diluted - Non-GAAP
709,115
646,671
688,327
647,374
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
GAAP Net Income per common share - basic
$
0.67
$
0.54
$
0.95
$
1.26
Adjustments to GAAP:
Stock-based compensation
0.15
0.14
0.30
0.25
Income tax
(0.04
)
(0.03
)
(0.07
)
(0.06
)
Non-GAAP Net Income per common share - basic
$
0.78
$
0.65
$
1.18
$
1.45
GAAP net income per common share - diluted
$
0.60
$
0.51
$
0.86
$
1.17
Adjustments to GAAP:
Stock-based compensation
0.13
0.12
0.25
0.22
Income tax
(0.04
)
(0.04
)
(0.07
)
(0.06
)
Non-GAAP Net Income per common share – diluted
$
0.69
$
0.59
$
1.04
$
1.33
GAAP to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
GAAP effective tax rate
19.8
%
15.2
%
19.7
%
15.1
%
Total adjustments to GAAP provision to income tax
0.8
%
1.4
%
0.7
%
1.2
%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
20.6
%
16.6
%
20.4
%
16.3
%
