Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) (“Supermicro” or the “Company”), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

  • Net sales of $12.7 billion versus $5.0 billion in Q1'26 and $5.7 billion in Q2'25
  • Gross margin of 6.3% versus 9.3% in Q1'26 and 11.8% in Q2'25
  • Net income of $401 million versus $168 million in Q1'26 and $321 million in Q2'25
  • Diluted net income per common share of $0.60 versus $0.26 in Q1'26 and $0.51 in Q2'25
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 6.4% versus 11.9% in Q2'25
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.69 versus $0.59 in Q2'25
  • Cash flow used in operations for Q2'26 of $24 million and capital expenditures and investments of $46 million

“With our leading AI server and storage technology foundation, strong customer engagements, and expanding global manufacturing footprint, we are scaling rapidly to support large AI and enterprise deployments while continuing to strengthen our operational and financial execution,” said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro. “Our DCBBS, Data Center Building Block Solutions, enable customers to scale faster, greener, and at lower cost, Supermicro is well positioned to capture the next wave of AI and IT infrastructure demand.”

As of December 31, 2025, total cash and cash equivalents was $4.1 billion and total bank debt and convertible notes were $4.9 billion.

Business Outlook

The Company expects net sales of at least $12.3 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending March 31, 2026, GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $0.52 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $0.60. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 19.6% and 20.2%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 684 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 699 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $62 million in expected stock-based compensation, net of related tax effects of $19 million that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects net sales of at least $40.0 billion.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Supermicro will present a live audio webcast of our conference call to review its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The webcast will be available at https://ir.supermicro.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same website and will remain accessible for one year.

Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” "plan,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” “optimistic” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward looking statements may include statements regarding, among other things, guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 and updated full year fiscal 2026 guidance, expectations that additional customer commitments will be secured in the upcoming quarters of fiscal year 2026, meeting the Company's long-term targets and capitalizing on the growing market opportunity in the long-term, and our progressing leadership in DCBBS, DLC and AI technology. Such forward looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, (ii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may become less predictable for a variety of reasons, many of which are not in our control, (iii) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (iv) adverse economic conditions could affect our business, including, but not limited to, increased tariffs. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward looking statements are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solution, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

 

2025

 

2025

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,091,083

 

$

5,169,911

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

11,004,122

 

 

2,203,942

Inventories

 

10,595,448

 

 

4,680,375

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

433,944

 

 

247,426

Total current assets

 

26,124,597

 

 

12,301,654

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

538,584

 

 

504,488

Deferred income taxes, net

 

655,367

 

 

607,416

Other assets

 

683,062

 

 

604,871

Total assets

$

28,001,610

 

$

14,018,429

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

13,753,207

 

$

1,281,977

Accrued liabilities

 

548,179

 

 

565,637

Income taxes payable

 

118,700

 

 

53,381

Lines of credit and current portion of term loans

 

201,776

 

 

75,060

Deferred revenue

 

774,846

 

 

368,737

Total current liabilities

 

15,396,708

 

 

2,344,792

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

527,909

 

 

362,645

Term loans, non-current

 

21,437

 

 

37,415

Convertible notes

 

4,654,623

 

 

4,645,178

Other long-term liabilities

 

408,756

 

 

326,528

Total liabilities

 

21,009,433

 

 

7,716,558

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

 

2,987,932

 

 

2,866,449

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

695

 

 

705

Retained earnings

 

4,003,388

 

 

3,434,539

Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

6,992,015

 

 

6,301,693

Non-controlling interest

 

162

 

 

178

Total stockholders’ equity

 

6,992,177

 

 

6,301,871

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

28,001,610

 

$

14,018,429

 

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Net sales

$

12,682,491

 

 

$

5,677,962

 

 

$

17,700,281

 

 

$

11,615,218

 

Cost of sales

 

11,883,924

 

 

 

5,007,940

 

 

 

16,434,341

 

 

 

10,169,616

 

Gross profit

 

798,567

 

 

 

670,022

 

 

 

1,265,940

 

 

 

1,445,602

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

180,761

 

 

 

158,229

 

 

 

354,075

 

 

 

290,472

 

Sales and marketing

 

73,078

 

 

 

79,568

 

 

 

121,006

 

 

 

148,422

 

General and administrative

 

70,430

 

 

 

63,601

 

 

 

134,305

 

 

 

128,885

 

Total operating expenses

 

324,269

 

 

 

301,398

 

 

 

609,386

 

 

 

567,779

 

Income from operations

 

474,298

 

 

 

368,624

 

 

 

656,554

 

 

 

877,823

 

Other income, net

 

225

 

 

 

4,183

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

3,409

 

Interest income

 

51,042

 

 

 

8,776

 

 

 

102,398

 

 

 

16,783

 

Interest expense

 

(25,358

)

 

 

(6,535

)

 

 

(50,289

)

 

 

(23,889

)

Income before income tax provision

 

500,207

 

 

 

375,048

 

 

 

708,759

 

 

 

874,126

 

Income tax provision

 

(99,151

)

 

 

(56,969

)

 

 

(139,312

)

 

 

(131,701

)

Share of (loss) gain from equity investee, net of taxes

 

(492

)

 

 

2,517

 

 

 

(598

)

 

 

2,498

 

Net income

$

400,564

 

 

$

320,596

 

 

$

568,849

 

 

$

744,923

 

Net income per common share (A):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

1.26

 

Diluted

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.17

 

Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share (A):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

598,004

 

 

 

592,507

 

 

 

596,814

 

 

 

591,033

 

Diluted

 

693,989

 

 

 

636,047

 

 

 

674,068

 

 

 

637,597

 

 

(A) Reflects a ten-for-one stock split on September 30, 2024.

Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Six Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

Cost of sales

$

6,803

 

$

6,694

 

$

13,878

 

$

10,653

Research and development

 

59,542

 

 

50,809

 

 

116,975

 

 

87,336

Sales and marketing

 

10,324

 

 

9,559

 

 

21,424

 

 

17,322

General and administrative

 

13,816

 

 

15,060

 

 

27,347

 

 

30,825

Stock-based compensation expense, before taxes

$

90,485

 

$

82,122

 

$

179,624

 

$

146,136
 

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net income

$

568,849

 

 

$

744,923

 

Reconciliation of net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

25,354

 

 

 

18,557

 

Amortization of right-of-use (“ROU”) assets

 

17,670

 

 

 

5,991

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

9,506

 

 

 

4,415

 

Inventory valuation adjustment write-down

 

169,100

 

 

 

34,032

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

179,624

 

 

 

146,136

 

Impairment loss

 

13,747

 

 

 

 

Share of loss (gain) from equity investee

 

598

 

 

 

(2,498

)

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

 

159

 

 

 

(300

)

Deferred income taxes, net

 

(51,875

)

 

 

(76,078

)

Other non-cash income, net

 

(8,705

)

 

 

(4,125

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(8,792,828

)

 

 

(319,374

)

Inventories

 

(6,088,819

)

 

 

699,613

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(58,855

)

 

 

(398,769

)

Accounts payable

 

12,466,768

 

 

 

(906,916

)

Accrued liabilities

 

(39,661

)

 

 

(59,654

)

Income taxes payable

 

68,041

 

 

 

96,845

 

Deferred revenue

 

571,373

 

 

 

182,276

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

8,533

 

 

 

4,073

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(941,421

)

 

 

169,147

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

 

(53,491

)

 

 

(71,836

)

Investment in equity securities

 

(25,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(78,491

)

 

 

(71,836

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Proceeds from lines of credit and term loans

 

238,800

 

 

 

1,306,777

 

Repayment of lines of credit and term loans

 

(123,391

)

 

 

(1,574,059

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

(9,785

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

12,925

 

 

 

6,869

 

Payment for withholding taxes related to settlement of equity awards

 

(71,066

)

 

 

(77,036

)

Other

 

14

 

 

 

15

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

47,497

 

 

 

(337,434

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash

 

(6,161

)

 

 

837

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(978,576

)

 

 

(239,286

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

 

5,172,301

 

 

 

1,670,273

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

4,193,725

 

 

$

1,430,987

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

40,470

 

 

$

19,006

 

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$

90,574

 

 

$

57,029

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

Unpaid property, plant, and equipment purchases

$

17,131

 

 

$

26,674

 

ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease commitments

$

94,073

 

 

$

18,472

 

Transfer of inventory to property, plant, and equipment, net

$

4,646

 

 

$

3,238

 

 

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures presented below are: gross profit, gross margin; operating expenses; net income; net income per common share; diluted net income; diluted net income per common share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, (“Adjusted EBITDA”); and effective tax rate. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors by offering a consistent basis for comparing the Company's performance across periods, excluding items that are not reflective of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We exclude the following adjustments from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Adjustments

  • Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to our equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. We believe that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to the adjustments described above, we exclude the impact of Interest expense, Income tax (provision) benefit, and Depreciation and amortization during the period.

Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, please see the tables below for the reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures. These should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

GAAP Net Income

$

400,564

 

 

$

320,596

 

 

$

568,849

 

 

$

744,923

 

Interest expense

 

25,358

 

 

 

6,535

 

 

 

50,289

 

 

 

23,889

 

Income tax provision

 

99,151

 

 

 

56,969

 

 

 

139,312

 

 

 

131,701

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

13,013

 

 

 

9,183

 

 

 

25,354

 

 

 

18,557

 

Stock-based compensation

 

90,485

 

 

 

82,122

 

 

 

179,624

 

 

 

146,136

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

628,571

 

 

$

475,405

 

 

$

963,428

 

 

$

1,065,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

 

5.0

%

 

 

8.4

%

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

9.2

%

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

GAAP Gross Profit

$

798,567

 

 

$

670,022

 

 

$

1,265,940

 

 

$

1,445,602

 

Stock-based compensation

 

6,803

 

 

 

6,694

 

 

 

13,878

 

 

 

10,653

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

805,370

 

 

$

676,716

 

 

$

1,279,818

 

 

$

1,456,255

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin (%)

 

6.3

%

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

12.4

%

Stock-based compensation (%)

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

%

*

 

0.1

%

Non-GAAP gross margin (%)

 

6.4

%

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

12.5

%

 

*Represents an amount less than 0.1%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

GAAP Operating Expenses

$

324,269

 

 

$

301,398

 

 

$

609,386

 

 

$

567,779

 

Adjustments to operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP R&D operating expenses

 

180,761

 

 

 

158,229

 

 

 

354,075

 

 

 

290,472

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(59,542

)

 

 

(50,809

)

 

 

(116,975

)

 

 

(87,336

)

Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses

 

121,219

 

 

 

107,420

 

 

 

237,100

 

 

 

203,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP S&M operating expenses

 

73,078

 

 

 

79,568

 

 

 

121,006

 

 

 

148,422

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(10,324

)

 

 

(9,559

)

 

 

(21,424

)

 

 

(17,322

)

Non-GAAP S&M operating expenses

 

62,754

 

 

 

70,009

 

 

 

99,582

 

 

 

131,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP G&A operating expenses

 

70,430

 

 

 

63,601

 

 

 

134,305

 

 

 

128,885

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(13,816

)

 

 

(15,060

)

 

 

(27,347

)

 

 

(30,825

)

Non-GAAP G&A operating expenses

 

56,614

 

 

 

48,541

 

 

 

106,958

 

 

 

98,060

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$

240,587

 

 

$

225,970

 

 

$

443,640

 

 

$

432,296

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

GAAP Net Income - basic

$

400,564

 

 

$

320,596

 

 

$

568,849

 

 

$

744,923

 

Adjustments related to stock-based compensation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

6,803

 

 

 

6,694

 

 

 

13,878

 

 

 

10,653

 

Operating expenses

 

83,682

 

 

 

75,428

 

 

 

165,746

 

 

 

135,483

 

Total adjustments to GAAP income before income tax provision

 

90,485

 

 

 

82,122

 

 

 

179,624

 

 

 

146,136

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(22,459

)

 

 

(19,136

)

 

 

(41,660

)

 

 

(35,009

)

Non-GAAP net income - basic

$

468,590

 

 

$

383,582

 

 

$

706,813

 

 

$

856,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income - basic

$

400,564

 

 

$

320,596

 

 

$

568,849

 

 

$

744,923

 

Convertible notes interest charge, net of tax

 

17,888

 

 

 

1,110

 

 

 

10,986

 

 

 

3,859

 

GAAP net income - diluted

$

418,452

 

 

$

321,706

 

 

$

579,835

 

 

$

748,782

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income - basic

$

468,590

 

 

$

383,582

 

 

$

706,813

 

 

$

856,050

 

Convertible notes interest charge, net of tax

 

17,888

 

 

 

1,110

 

 

 

10,986

 

 

 

3,859

 

Non-GAAP net income - diluted

$

486,478

 

 

$

384,692

 

 

$

717,799

 

 

$

859,909

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic - GAAP

 

598,004

 

 

 

592,507

 

 

 

596,814

 

 

 

591,033

 

Basic - Non-GAAP

 

598,004

 

 

 

592,507

 

 

 

596,814

 

 

 

591,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted - GAAP

 

693,989

 

 

 

636,047

 

 

 

674,068

 

 

 

637,597

 

Non-GAAP adjustment

 

15,126

 

 

 

10,624

 

 

 

14,259

 

 

 

9,777

 

Diluted - Non-GAAP

 

709,115

 

 

 

646,671

 

 

 

688,327

 

 

 

647,374

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

GAAP Net Income per common share - basic

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

1.26

 

Adjustments to GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.25

 

Income tax

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.06

)

Non-GAAP Net Income per common share - basic

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

1.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income per common share - diluted

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.17

 

Adjustments to GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.22

 

Income tax

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.06

)

Non-GAAP Net Income per common share – diluted

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

GAAP to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

GAAP effective tax rate

19.8

%

 

15.2

%

 

19.7

%

 

15.1

%

Total adjustments to GAAP provision to income tax

0.8

%

 

1.4

%

 

0.7

%

 

1.2

%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

20.6

%

 

16.6

%

 

20.4

%

 

16.3

%

 


