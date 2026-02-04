Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) (“Supermicro” or the “Company”), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

Net sales of $12.7 billion versus $5.0 billion in Q1'26 and $5.7 billion in Q2'25

Gross margin of 6.3% versus 9.3% in Q1'26 and 11.8% in Q2'25

Net income of $401 million versus $168 million in Q1'26 and $321 million in Q2'25

Diluted net income per common share of $0.60 versus $0.26 in Q1'26 and $0.51 in Q2'25

Non-GAAP gross margin of 6.4% versus 11.9% in Q2'25

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.69 versus $0.59 in Q2'25

Cash flow used in operations for Q2'26 of $24 million and capital expenditures and investments of $46 million

“With our leading AI server and storage technology foundation, strong customer engagements, and expanding global manufacturing footprint, we are scaling rapidly to support large AI and enterprise deployments while continuing to strengthen our operational and financial execution,” said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro. “Our DCBBS, Data Center Building Block Solutions, enable customers to scale faster, greener, and at lower cost, Supermicro is well positioned to capture the next wave of AI and IT infrastructure demand.”

As of December 31, 2025, total cash and cash equivalents was $4.1 billion and total bank debt and convertible notes were $4.9 billion.

Business Outlook

The Company expects net sales of at least $12.3 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending March 31, 2026, GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $0.52 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $0.60. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 19.6% and 20.2%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 684 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 699 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $62 million in expected stock-based compensation, net of related tax effects of $19 million that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects net sales of at least $40.0 billion.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Supermicro will present a live audio webcast of our conference call to review its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The webcast will be available at https://ir.supermicro.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same website and will remain accessible for one year.

Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” "plan,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” “optimistic” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward looking statements may include statements regarding, among other things, guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 and updated full year fiscal 2026 guidance, expectations that additional customer commitments will be secured in the upcoming quarters of fiscal year 2026, meeting the Company's long-term targets and capitalizing on the growing market opportunity in the long-term, and our progressing leadership in DCBBS, DLC and AI technology. Such forward looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, (ii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may become less predictable for a variety of reasons, many of which are not in our control, (iii) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (iv) adverse economic conditions could affect our business, including, but not limited to, increased tariffs. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward looking statements are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solution, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2025 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,091,083 $ 5,169,911 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 11,004,122 2,203,942 Inventories 10,595,448 4,680,375 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 433,944 247,426 Total current assets 26,124,597 12,301,654 Property, plant, and equipment, net 538,584 504,488 Deferred income taxes, net 655,367 607,416 Other assets 683,062 604,871 Total assets $ 28,001,610 $ 14,018,429 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,753,207 $ 1,281,977 Accrued liabilities 548,179 565,637 Income taxes payable 118,700 53,381 Lines of credit and current portion of term loans 201,776 75,060 Deferred revenue 774,846 368,737 Total current liabilities 15,396,708 2,344,792 Deferred revenue, non-current 527,909 362,645 Term loans, non-current 21,437 37,415 Convertible notes 4,654,623 4,645,178 Other long-term liabilities 408,756 326,528 Total liabilities 21,009,433 7,716,558 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 2,987,932 2,866,449 Accumulated other comprehensive income 695 705 Retained earnings 4,003,388 3,434,539 Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders’ equity 6,992,015 6,301,693 Non-controlling interest 162 178 Total stockholders’ equity 6,992,177 6,301,871 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,001,610 $ 14,018,429

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 12,682,491 $ 5,677,962 $ 17,700,281 $ 11,615,218 Cost of sales 11,883,924 5,007,940 16,434,341 10,169,616 Gross profit 798,567 670,022 1,265,940 1,445,602 Operating expenses: Research and development 180,761 158,229 354,075 290,472 Sales and marketing 73,078 79,568 121,006 148,422 General and administrative 70,430 63,601 134,305 128,885 Total operating expenses 324,269 301,398 609,386 567,779 Income from operations 474,298 368,624 656,554 877,823 Other income, net 225 4,183 96 3,409 Interest income 51,042 8,776 102,398 16,783 Interest expense (25,358 ) (6,535 ) (50,289 ) (23,889 ) Income before income tax provision 500,207 375,048 708,759 874,126 Income tax provision (99,151 ) (56,969 ) (139,312 ) (131,701 ) Share of (loss) gain from equity investee, net of taxes (492 ) 2,517 (598 ) 2,498 Net income $ 400,564 $ 320,596 $ 568,849 $ 744,923 Net income per common share (A): Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.54 $ 0.95 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 0.86 $ 1.17 Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share (A): Basic 598,004 592,507 596,814 591,033 Diluted 693,989 636,047 674,068 637,597 (A) Reflects a ten-for-one stock split on September 30, 2024.

Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of sales $ 6,803 $ 6,694 $ 13,878 $ 10,653 Research and development 59,542 50,809 116,975 87,336 Sales and marketing 10,324 9,559 21,424 17,322 General and administrative 13,816 15,060 27,347 30,825 Stock-based compensation expense, before taxes $ 90,485 $ 82,122 $ 179,624 $ 146,136

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 568,849 $ 744,923 Reconciliation of net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,354 18,557 Amortization of right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 17,670 5,991 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 9,506 4,415 Inventory valuation adjustment write-down 169,100 34,032 Stock-based compensation expense 179,624 146,136 Impairment loss 13,747 — Share of loss (gain) from equity investee 598 (2,498 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 159 (300 ) Deferred income taxes, net (51,875 ) (76,078 ) Other non-cash income, net (8,705 ) (4,125 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (8,792,828 ) (319,374 ) Inventories (6,088,819 ) 699,613 Prepaid expenses and other assets (58,855 ) (398,769 ) Accounts payable 12,466,768 (906,916 ) Accrued liabilities (39,661 ) (59,654 ) Income taxes payable 68,041 96,845 Deferred revenue 571,373 182,276 Other long-term liabilities 8,533 4,073 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (941,421 ) 169,147 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (53,491 ) (71,836 ) Investment in equity securities (25,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (78,491 ) (71,836 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from lines of credit and term loans 238,800 1,306,777 Repayment of lines of credit and term loans (123,391 ) (1,574,059 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (9,785 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,925 6,869 Payment for withholding taxes related to settlement of equity awards (71,066 ) (77,036 ) Other 14 15 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 47,497 (337,434 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (6,161 ) 837 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (978,576 ) (239,286 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 5,172,301 1,670,273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 4,193,725 $ 1,430,987 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 40,470 $ 19,006 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 90,574 $ 57,029 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Unpaid property, plant, and equipment purchases $ 17,131 $ 26,674 ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease commitments $ 94,073 $ 18,472 Transfer of inventory to property, plant, and equipment, net $ 4,646 $ 3,238

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures presented below are: gross profit, gross margin; operating expenses; net income; net income per common share; diluted net income; diluted net income per common share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, (“Adjusted EBITDA”); and effective tax rate. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors by offering a consistent basis for comparing the Company's performance across periods, excluding items that are not reflective of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We exclude the following adjustments from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to our equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. We believe that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to the adjustments described above, we exclude the impact of Interest expense, Income tax (provision) benefit, and Depreciation and amortization during the period.

Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, please see the tables below for the reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures. These should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 GAAP Net Income $ 400,564 $ 320,596 $ 568,849 $ 744,923 Interest expense 25,358 6,535 50,289 23,889 Income tax provision 99,151 56,969 139,312 131,701 Depreciation and amortization 13,013 9,183 25,354 18,557 Stock-based compensation 90,485 82,122 179,624 146,136 Adjusted EBITDA $ 628,571 $ 475,405 $ 963,428 $ 1,065,206 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 5.0 % 8.4 % 5.4 % 9.2 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 GAAP Gross Profit $ 798,567 $ 670,022 $ 1,265,940 $ 1,445,602 Stock-based compensation 6,803 6,694 13,878 10,653 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 805,370 $ 676,716 $ 1,279,818 $ 1,456,255 GAAP gross margin (%) 6.3 % 11.8 % 7.2 % 12.4 % Stock-based compensation (%) 0.1 % 0.1 % — % * 0.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin (%) 6.4 % 11.9 % 7.2 % 12.5 % *Represents an amount less than 0.1%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 GAAP Operating Expenses $ 324,269 $ 301,398 $ 609,386 $ 567,779 Adjustments to operating expenses GAAP R&D operating expenses 180,761 158,229 354,075 290,472 Stock-based compensation (59,542 ) (50,809 ) (116,975 ) (87,336 ) Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses 121,219 107,420 237,100 203,136 GAAP S&M operating expenses 73,078 79,568 121,006 148,422 Stock-based compensation (10,324 ) (9,559 ) (21,424 ) (17,322 ) Non-GAAP S&M operating expenses 62,754 70,009 99,582 131,100 GAAP G&A operating expenses 70,430 63,601 134,305 128,885 Stock-based compensation (13,816 ) (15,060 ) (27,347 ) (30,825 ) Non-GAAP G&A operating expenses 56,614 48,541 106,958 98,060 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 240,587 $ 225,970 $ 443,640 $ 432,296

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 GAAP Net Income - basic $ 400,564 $ 320,596 $ 568,849 $ 744,923 Adjustments related to stock-based compensation: Cost of sales 6,803 6,694 13,878 10,653 Operating expenses 83,682 75,428 165,746 135,483 Total adjustments to GAAP income before income tax provision 90,485 82,122 179,624 146,136 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (22,459 ) (19,136 ) (41,660 ) (35,009 ) Non-GAAP net income - basic $ 468,590 $ 383,582 $ 706,813 $ 856,050 GAAP net income - basic $ 400,564 $ 320,596 $ 568,849 $ 744,923 Convertible notes interest charge, net of tax 17,888 1,110 10,986 3,859 GAAP net income - diluted $ 418,452 $ 321,706 $ 579,835 $ 748,782 Non-GAAP net income - basic $ 468,590 $ 383,582 $ 706,813 $ 856,050 Convertible notes interest charge, net of tax 17,888 1,110 10,986 3,859 Non-GAAP net income - diluted $ 486,478 $ 384,692 $ 717,799 $ 859,909 Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share: Basic - GAAP 598,004 592,507 596,814 591,033 Basic - Non-GAAP 598,004 592,507 596,814 591,033 Diluted - GAAP 693,989 636,047 674,068 637,597 Non-GAAP adjustment 15,126 10,624 14,259 9,777 Diluted - Non-GAAP 709,115 646,671 688,327 647,374

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 GAAP Net Income per common share - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.54 $ 0.95 $ 1.26 Adjustments to GAAP: Stock-based compensation 0.15 0.14 0.30 0.25 Income tax (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.07 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP Net Income per common share - basic $ 0.78 $ 0.65 $ 1.18 $ 1.45 GAAP net income per common share - diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 0.86 $ 1.17 Adjustments to GAAP: Stock-based compensation 0.13 0.12 0.25 0.22 Income tax (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP Net Income per common share – diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.59 $ 1.04 $ 1.33

GAAP to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 GAAP effective tax rate 19.8 % 15.2 % 19.7 % 15.1 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision to income tax 0.8 % 1.4 % 0.7 % 1.2 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 20.6 % 16.6 % 20.4 % 16.3 %

