Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: March 2, 2026

1x1 meetings only

Location: San Francisco, CA

Keybanc Emerging Technology Summit

Date: March 3, 2026

1x1 meetings only

Location: San Francisco, CA

Loop Capital Markets 7th Annual Investor Conference

Date: March 10, 2026

1x1 meetings only

Location: New York, NY

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@supermicro.com