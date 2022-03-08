Super Group to Participate in the Bank of America Sports Betting & Online Gaming Field Trip Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat during the Bank of America Sports Betting & Online Gaming Field Trip Conference.

Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer of Super Group, and Richard Hasson, President & Chief Operating Officer of Super Group will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Shaun Kelly, Senior Research Analyst of BofA Securities, on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:15 AM ET.

Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the Super Group Investor Relations website at https://investors.sghc.com.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Source: Super Group



Category: Corporate

Contacts

Investors:

investors@sghc.com

Media:

media@sghc.com